Hong Kong man charged with stealing $347.71 earbuds at Changi Airport T1

A 38-year-old Hong Kong national was arrested on Oct 29 during a transit stop at Changi Airport, about three months after allegedly stealing a box of earbuds worth $347.71 from a Terminal 1 retail outlet. He was charged in court on Nov 17 with theft in dwelling.

A 38-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested on Oct 29 during a transit stop at Changi Airport, about three months after he allegedly stole a box of earbuds from a retail outlet in the transit area of Terminal 1.

He was charged in court on Tuesday, Nov 17, with the offence of theft in dwelling, police said. If found guilty of the offence, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both. In a news release on Monday, Nov 16, police said the alleged incident took place at about 12.30pm on Aug 2.

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CCTV Footage Identifies Suspect Stealing Earbuds

The case came to light after a retail assistant discovered a box of earbuds missing from the display shelf while conducting a stock check. The retail assistant then reviewed the store's closed-circuit television footage and established that the man had taken the earbuds, valued at $347.71, at about 10.20am on Aug 2 and left the premises without paying. Officers from the Airport Police Division established the man's identity using the CCTV footage, but he had already departed Singapore by then.

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The man was eventually arrested in a planned police operation during his transit through Changi Airport on Oct 29. Police said they take a serious view of shop theft cases and will deal firmly with offenders in accordance with the law. Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection after committing such offences, the police added. The police said they will continue to work closely with airport stakeholders to prevent, detect, and deter shop theft at Changi Airport.

Airport Police Take Firm Stance on Shop Theft

Shop theft and theft in dwelling were among the top crimes of concern, according to police data. Theft in dwelling cases increased slightly to 730 in the first half of 2026, compared with 726 in the first half of 2025. The arrest followed a review of CCTV footage that captured the man taking the earbuds from the display shelf.

The retail assistant had reported the missing box of earbuds during a routine stock check at the store in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1. Police were alerted to the case of shop theft on Aug 2 at about 12.30pm, the same day the alleged offence occurred.

The man, a Hong Kong national, had left Singapore before police could identify and locate him, but his return through Changi Airport on Oct 29 gave officers the opportunity to arrest him. The planned operation by the Airport Police Division led to his arrest during transit, and he was subsequently charged in court on Nov 17.

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Police Reiterate Commitment To Deter Shop Theft

The police statement on Nov 16 confirmed the details of the case, including the value of the stolen earbuds and the timeline of the alleged offence. The case highlights the use of CCTV footage in identifying suspects in shop theft cases at the airport. Police reiterated that they will continue working with airport stakeholders to deter shop theft at Changi Airport.