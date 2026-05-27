Man Arrested for Trafficking Etomidate-Laced Vape Pods in Singapore

A 25-year-old man was taken to court for allegedly trafficking etomidate-laced vape pods in Singapore. The man was caught with 39 vape pods during a raid at his home in Punggol.

Muhammad Danial Mohd Shahri , a 25-year-old man, was taken to court on May 19 for allegedly trafficking etomidate-laced vape pods , also known as Kpods . He was caught when authorities raided his home in Punggol on May 17 and found 39 vape pods.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement that the seized pods were sent for laboratory testing and confirmed to contain etomidate. His case was heard again on May 26, and proceedings have been adjourned to July 21. The new laws, which took effect from May 1, list etomidate and its analogues as specified psychoactive substances. Importers now face jail time of between three to 20 years, and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

They can also be fined up to $300,000, 30 times the previous amount. Suppliers can face a sentence of two to 10 years' jail, and two to five strokes of the cane. The fine is up to $200,000, a 20-fold increase. Earlier in May, authorities said that some 377 of these vape users had Kpods in their possession





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Muhammad Danial Mohd Shahri Etomidate-Laced Vape Pods Kpods Health Sciences Authority Punggol Singapore

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