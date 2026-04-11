Man Arrested in Johor for Allegedly Pumping Subsidized Fuel into Foreign-Registered Vehicle

A Singapore-registered car driver was arrested in Johor, Malaysia for allegedly filling up with subsidized RON95 petrol, the first such arrest since stricter rules came into effect. The man faces hefty fines and potential jail time under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

In a significant move to protect government subsidies and curb the misuse of controlled goods, the Johor division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry ( KPDN ) has apprehended a man for allegedly illegally filling a foreign-registered vehicle with subsidized RON95 petrol.

This arrest marks a notable escalation in Malaysia's efforts to prevent the cross-border smuggling of subsidized fuel, particularly amidst the backdrop of a global energy crunch and the implementation of stricter regulations. The incident occurred on April 9, 2026, at a petrol station in Johor, where enforcement officers detained the driver of a Singapore-registered car. The suspect, identified as a man in his 50s, was caught in the act of pumping RON95 petrol into his vehicle. This action is a violation of the existing regulations, which prohibit foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidized fuel, a measure implemented since 2010 to ensure that government subsidies primarily benefit Malaysian citizens. The ongoing investigation includes a thorough review of CCTV footage, purchase receipts, and statements from petrol station employees, underscoring the seriousness with which the authorities are treating this offense and the commitment to a comprehensive investigation.\The investigation into the incident is being conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. The accused faces severe penalties if found guilty, including a fine of up to RM1 million (approximately US$252,200), a jail term of up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders face even harsher consequences, with potential fines of up to RM3 million and a maximum jail sentence of five years. This case highlights the Malaysian government's dedication to reinforcing border controls and cracking down on the illegal activities that undermine the integrity of its subsidy programs. The KPDN has been actively intensifying enforcement activities to prevent any form of leakage of controlled goods, particularly RON95 petrol, to safeguard that these subsidies primarily serve Malaysian citizens. The recent implementation of new regulations on April 1 further strengthens the government’s ability to penalize offenders. These new rules allow for action to be taken against both the owner of a foreign-registered vehicle and the petrol station operator involved in the illegal purchase of subsidized fuel. The authorities are focused on preventing the misuse of subsidised goods and preventing cross-border arbitrage. This comprehensive approach to enforcement signifies a clear message that the government is fully committed to protecting its resources and maintaining fairness in the distribution of subsidized goods.\The arrest underscores the heightened vigilance of Malaysian authorities in border areas, where they are actively monitoring petrol stations and other businesses for violations of the regulations related to subsidized goods. Enforcement activities have intensified, with KPDN officers conducting frequent inspections at petrol stations in Johor, Kelantan, and Kedah. The crackdown focuses not only on subsidized fuel but also on other controlled items vulnerable to cross-border arbitrage, such as sugar, flour, cooking oil, chicken, and bread. This multi-faceted approach aims to comprehensively address the issue of subsidized goods leakage and ensure that these resources are available and affordable to those who are eligible. Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, the Johor division director of the KPDN, emphasized the ministry's commitment to strengthening enforcement measures to prevent any misuse of subsidized goods. The ongoing efforts are a clear indication of Malaysia's resolve to protect its subsidies and maintain the integrity of its economic policies, particularly amid the global energy crunch. The government's actions also reflect the broader context of increasing global scrutiny of energy supply chains and the need for more secure and responsible resource management. The case serves as a warning to those attempting to exploit Malaysia's subsidized goods and demonstrates the government's determination to uphold its policies and protect the interests of its citizens





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