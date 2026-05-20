Man Attacks Diners With Fruit Knife at Japanese Restaurant in Shanghai, Injuring 3

A man carrying a fruit knife attacked diners at a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday (May 19), injuring three people, including two Japanese nationals and a Chinese woman, according to Japanese authorities. The incident occurred at a Japanese-developed office complex in the city’s financial district.

One of the victims was sitting on the ground, pressing on his wound, after allegedly being stabbed when a man carrying a fruit knife attacked diners at a Japan ese restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday (May 19).

Three people, including two Japanese nationals and a Chinese woman, were injured after a man carrying a fruit knife attacked diners at a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday (May 19), according to Japanese authorities. The Pudong Public Security Bureau said it was alerted to the incident at about 12.25pm at a restaurant in the Shanghai World Financial Centre, a Japanese-developed office complex in the city’s financial district





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Chinese Japan Japanese Restaurant Attack Injured Fruit Knife Stabbed Psychiatric Treatment Bizarre Behavior Coherent Speech Victim Stabbed On The Ground Restaurant Employee

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