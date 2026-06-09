Man Charged for Fatal Central Expressway Crash Under Influence of Etomidate

A 34-year-old driver faces multiple charges after a fatal accident on Singapore's Central Expressway where a stationary car caused a motorcycle collision, resulting in one death and serious injuries.

Singapore authorities have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal road accident that occurred on the Central Expressway ( CTE ) in the early hours of June 5, 2025.

The incident involved a car driven by the suspect, a motorcycle, and another car. According to the police, the suspect was driving erratically, forcing other motorists to take evasive action. He ultimately stopped his vehicle in the middle of the expressway, creating an obstruction. This stationary car was then struck by a 20-year-old motorcyclist, who lost control and collided with the vehicle.

The impact caused both the rider and his 28-year-old pillion passenger to be thrown into the path of oncoming traffic. The motorcyclist sustained multiple grievous injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The pillion rider suffered serious injuries, including a spinal fracture, liver lacerations, a head injury, a right ankle fracture, and multiple abrasions. A passenger from the other car, also 28, sought medical treatment for bodily pain.

Crucially, the suspect did not stop to render assistance to the victims. Instead, he fled the scene in his car and failed to report the accident to police within the mandatory 24-hour period. He was later arrested by traffic police. A blood analysis conducted by the Health Sciences Authority detected the presence of etomidate, a sedative drug, in his system.

The man now faces multiple charges in court. These include driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving causing death, failing to render assistance after a fatal accident, and removing a vehicle from the scene without police authority. Under Singapore law, a conviction for driving under the influence of drugs carries a fine between S$5,000 and S$20,000, up to two years imprisonment, and a minimum five-year driving disqualification.

For dangerous driving causing death, the penalty ranges from two to eight years in jail and a minimum 15-year ban from driving. The police have issued a stern warning that driving under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicants, or alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act, and that firm action will be taken against all offenders





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Singapore Central Expressway CTE Fatal Accident Driving Under Influence Etomidate Dangerous Driving Hit-And-Run Traffic Offence Police

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