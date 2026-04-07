Man Charged in Woodlands for Alleged Assault of Four-Year-Old Boy

Muhammad Firdhaus Mokhtar faces multiple charges including voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force, with enhanced penalties due to the victim's age. The incident, which occurred at a Woodlands bus stop, involved alleged physical assault and threats against a four-year-old boy. Firdhaus is also charged with intentionally causing harassment. The case highlights the legal consequences of offenses against minors.

Muhammad Firdhaus Mokhtar has been charged in court on Tuesday, April 7, for allegedly striking a four-year-old boy twice at a bus stop in Woodlands on March 6. The charges include voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force with enhanced penalties due to the age of the victim, and intentionally causing harassment. The incident occurred at a bus stop near Block 875 Woodlands Street 82. Court documents obtained by AsiaOne detail the alleged actions of Firdhaus.

He is accused of striking the boy once on the right side of the face and again on the left side. Furthermore, he is alleged to have grabbed the boy's right arm and swung it back, leading the child to step backwards. The charges against Firdhaus also include the threat to break the boy's fingers. A gag order has been issued to protect the identity of the four-year-old victim, preventing the publication of his name. After the incident, the boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where medical professionals assessed the injuries sustained to his cheek.\The charges against Firdhaus carry significant potential penalties. The charge of voluntarily causing hurt could result in a prison sentence of up to three years, a fine of up to $5,000, or a combination of both. If convicted of using criminal force, he could face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both. Due to the victim's age, enhanced penalties may apply, potentially doubling the maximum punishment for both of these offences. This is a crucial aspect of the case, reflecting the severity with which the law views offenses against minors. The additional charge of intentionally causing harassment could lead to a sentence of up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The legal proceedings will continue with Firdhaus scheduled to appear in court again on April 28. The case underscores the importance of public safety and the protection of children, highlighting the legal consequences associated with such alleged actions. The prosecution aims to ensure justice for the victim and send a clear message that such behavior is unacceptable.\The case has garnered attention due to the vulnerability of the victim and the alleged nature of the assault. The specific details, as outlined in the court documents, paint a picture of a disturbing incident. The severity of the alleged actions, including the physical attacks and threats, have raised concerns about the safety of children in public spaces. The gag order protecting the child's identity is a standard legal practice designed to safeguard the privacy and well-being of the victim. The upcoming court appearance on April 28 will be a critical juncture, where further evidence may be presented and legal arguments will be made. The potential penalties faced by Firdhaus highlight the gravity of the accusations and the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the matter. The outcome of the case will be closely watched by the public, as it will set a precedent and hopefully provide closure for the victim and his family. The legal proceedings are a testament to the community's commitment to upholding the law and ensuring justice is served for all, especially those who are most vulnerable





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