Man Charged with Attempted Trump Assassination Planned Attack Weeks in Advance, Court Documents Reveal

Newly released court documents detail how Cole Tomas Allen, accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, took a selfie in his hotel room before the attack. Authorities allege he planned the assault for weeks, including reserving a room at the event's venue and sending preset emails with an 'Apology and Explanation.' The case has raised concerns about security and the defendant's dangerous intentions.

A man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner took a selfie in his hotel room moments before the attack, according to newly released court documents.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, was photographed in his Washington Hilton hotel room on April 25, dressed in black pants, a black shirt, and a red tie, while wearing an ammunition bag, a shoulder gun holster, and a sheathed knife. The image was included in a Department of Justice filing on April 29, revealing that Allen had meticulously planned the attack for weeks.

Authorities allege that Allen attempted to breach security barricades near the hotel's ballroom, where Trump and hundreds of journalists were gathered for the gala. A gunfire exchange ensued with Secret Service agents, resulting in Allen's capture. No one was seriously injured, though a Secret Service officer wearing a bulletproof vest was shot.

Prosecutors argue that Allen poses an extreme danger to the community, citing his premeditated actions, including preset emails with an 'Apology and Explanation' attachment sent around 8:30 p.m. on the night of the attack. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Jones emphasized in court filings that Allen's lack of criminal history does not diminish the severity of his alleged crime. Trump, who was unharmed, later commented on the incident, stating that such attacks are a sign of impact.

Meanwhile, Allen's defense team has requested better access to their client, citing restrictive jail conditions that prevent private consultations. A magistrate judge has ordered the D.C. jail to allow unrestricted visits with Allen's lawyers, who previously complained about being forced to communicate through a phone in a public lobby. An FBI affidavit further revealed that Allen reserved his hotel room weeks in advance and traveled cross-country by train to execute his plan.

The case has drawn significant attention, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday to determine whether Allen should remain in custody pending trial. His defense maintains his innocence, while prosecutors insist he represents a grave threat





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