Man charged with driving under the influence of etomidate in fatal road accident

A 34-year-old man will be charged in court with driving under the influence of etomidate and other traffic offences following a fatal road accident on the Central Expressway.

A 34-year-old man involved in a fatal road accident on the Central Expressway will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 10) with driving under the influence of etomidate and other traffic offences .

The accident resulted in one fatality and left another with grievous injuries. Investigations found that the suspect had driven erratically, forcing motorists to take evasive action to avoid him. He eventually left his car stationary in the middle of the expressway, obstructing traffic. This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the stationary vehicle, before both the rider and his pillion fell into the path of oncoming traffic.

The suspect was subsequently arrested by officers from the Traffic Police. Etomidate was detected in his blood sample in an analysis by the Health Sciences Authority. The charges he faces in court include driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving causing death, failing to render assistance after a fatal accident and removing a vehicle without police authority after an accident.

If found guilty for driving under the influence of a drug, he faces a fine ranging from S$5,000 (US$3,900) to S$20,000 and up to two years' jail. He may also be disqualified from driving all types of vehicles for at least five years. If convicted for dangerous driving causing death, he faces between two and eight years' jail. He may also be banned from driving for at least 15 years.

The authorities warned that they will take firm action against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol





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Driving Under The Influence Fatal Road Accident Etomidate Traffic Offences Dangerous Driving

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