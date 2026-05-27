Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Choa Chu Kang

A 22-year-old man faces murder charges following the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman at a Choa Chu Kang residential block. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police confirm the two were acquainted.

Singapore police have announced charges against a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in the murder of a 21-year-old woman. The incident occurred at Block 248 on Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, where the woman was found lying motionless.

Emergency services were alerted around 8:55 pm on Tuesday, and a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and victim knew each other, and the man reportedly stabbed the woman. A second individual was transported to National University Hospital. The area was cordoned off for investigation, with officers and coroners seen removing a body bag. The case is ongoing as authorities continue their inquiry





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Singapore Murder Choa Chu Kang Stabbing Police

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