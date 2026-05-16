Man dies after being attacked by shark near Rottnest Island, Western Australia

A man, yet to be identified, was taken to shore but could not be revived after being bitten by a shark on Saturday at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island.

A man attacked by a shark off Western Australia 's coast died of his injuries. Two shark attack fatalities in Australia this year A man, yet to be identified, was bitten on Saturday morning at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island , about 31 km west of state capital Perth .

The man was taken to shore but could not be revived. State authorities advised people to take extra caution in the water at Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination. Follows January shark attack death in Sydney Harbour Most shark attacks occur along the east and southeast seaboard of Australia. Aerial footage shows police boat, officers, and rescue helicopter at the scene





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