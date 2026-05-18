Man Dies After Falling Onto Train Track During Morning Journey Between Senja And Petir

Train service between Senja and Bukit Panjang LRT stations was disrupted for several hours on Monday (May 18) after a man fell onto the track and died. The man, 68, was seen to have fallen onto the track in front of an oncoming train at about 5am.brbrFree regular bus and bridging bus services were activated upon the incident, and subsequently stopped at about 10.20am. The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines. The service is slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026.

TRAIN SERVICE DELAY DUE TO MAN FALLING ON TRACK DURING MORNING JOURNEY BETWEEN SENJA AND PETIR SINGAPORE: Train service between Senja and Bukit Panjang LRT stations was disrupted for several hours on Monday (May 18) after a man fell onto the track and died.

The man, 68, was seen to have fallen onto the track in front of an oncoming train at about 5am, according to the Singapore Police Force. The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines. The service had been completed, and the renewal works are slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026. Curfew in place until further notice.

Investigations are ongoing. The president of SMRT Trains, Lam Sheau Kai, said SMRT will continue to assist with police investigations. Travel advisories in place. For more information, contact SMRT at 1800-858-0689.

UPDATE: At about 7.10am, SMRT said a man was seen trespassing on the track near Segar station at about 5am. Highway patrolling crews have been activated, and police will be conducting investigations for safety measures. Services between Petir and Senja stations, in both directions, were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the tracks





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Singapore Police Force Senior Citizen Train Death Incident Bukit Panjang LRT Petir Lrt Senja Lrt Roadway Patrolling Crews Breaching The Tracks For Investigations Emergency Personnel

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