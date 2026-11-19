A man died in Singapore after being paralyzed from the neck down while protecting a child from a cyclist at Changi Beach Park on November 8. His family seeks closure and awareness.

A man named Wong has died in Singapore after suffering fatal injuries sustained while attempting to shield a young child from an approaching cyclist. The incident occurred at Changi Beach Park on November 8, leading to a period of critical medical treatment that ultimately could not save him.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Wong was taken to the hospital on November 8 following the collision and succumbed to his injuries six days later. His nephew, Lincoln Wang, confirmed that the family received a call at approximately 7:00 pm on November 8, informing them that Wong had been rushed to medical facilities. A witness had contacted the family using Wong's mobile phone to report that he had instinctively rushed forward to protect the child who had moved into the path of the cyclist.

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Details of Injuries and Medical Outcome

According to reports, Wong lost his balance during the intervention and fell, striking his face in the process. The impact fractured his right eye socket, which subsequently caused severe inflammation and swelling around his spinal cord. This trauma resulted in him becoming paralyzed from the neck down immediately following the accident.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery and receiving continuous medical care, Wong's condition deteriorated. His wife stated that he eventually lost the will to fight after realizing he would likely never walk again. He passed away nearly a week after the initial event, on November 17, as confirmed in a social media post by Lincoln Wang's wife.

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Family Reaction and Appeal for Witnesses

Lincoln Wang described his uncle as a bubbly and kind man who enjoyed karaoke and frequently sang at events with friends. Wong was unmarried and had no children. His final days were spent surrounded by his siblings, relatives, friends, and members of the local community. The family is currently appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward to help them understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to find closure.

Community Impact and Safety Awareness

Wong was the temple-in-charge of Tong De Miao, where he devoted significant time to helping the elderly, supporting those in need, and organizing community activities. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it received a call for assistance along Nicoll Drive at approximately 6:20 pm on November 8.

The family hopes that Wong's tragic death will raise awareness about safety in shared spaces such as parks and roads. They believe that understanding what happened can prevent similar incidents and promote greater caution among cyclists and pedestrians in public areas.