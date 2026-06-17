Man Exposes Insurance Agent Posing as Psychic at Mother's Wake in Singapore

A viral Reddit post details how a grieving Singaporean family was approached by a man claiming psychic abilities at their mother's wake, only to discover he was an insurance agent-highlighting ethical concerns about exploiting bereavement for sales.

A Singapore an man recounts a distressing incident during his mother's wake when a visitor claiming psychic abilities turned out to be an insurance agent. The story, shared on Reddit 's r/ask Singapore , quickly went viral, amassing over 2,200 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The man describes the whirlwind of events following his mother's sudden death from a brain hemorrhage-rushing to the ICU, arranging the funeral, and collecting ashes-leaving the family emotionally drained and vulnerable. The wake, meant for quiet reflection, was interrupted on the third day when a female relative mentioned a friend with a "third eye" who could communicate with the deceased. Grieving and hoping for a connection, the man agreed to meet him.

The visitor arrived dressed in a black shirt and shorts, with a gelled hairstyle and a gold chain, resembling a typical insurance agent. The man was immediately skeptical, noting the visitor's "not kind eyes" and an aura of insincerity. To test the claim, he asked for his childhood home telephone number, information only his mother would know. He also challenged the psychic, stating that even banks require authentication, and questioned how the supposed ability aligned with the visitor's Catholic background.

The psychic's wife became defensive, calling the questioning offensive. When pressed again, the psychic paused and said, "Your mum tells you to let go," a vague statement the man interpreted as a rehearsed line. The man warned that funerals can attract both "angels and demons," recounting how the visitor's profession-insurance sales-seemed to exploit the family's grief for potential business. He urged vigilance, noting that even in mourning, some may seek financial gain.

The post ends with a reminder to cherish living parents and beware of those who prey on vulnerability during dark times. The story underscores the ethical breach of using personal loss as a sales opportunity, blending themes of grief, deception, and the importance of emotional resilience





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Singapore Psychic Scam Insurance Agent Funeral Grief Reddit Ethics Vulnerability

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