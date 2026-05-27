Man faces death penalty for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in HDB block

A 22-year-old man is facing the death penalty for allegedly stabbing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in a Housing and Development Board HDB block in Choa Chu Kang. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, and the man was arrested for murder. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man and the woman were an ex-couple. The man fell from the 18th floor of the block, but his condition is not known. A knife was found near the scene, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The woman's body was removed from the 12th floor lift lobby at about 3.45am on Wednesday morning. The incident happened at a Housing and Development Board HDB block in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday night.

He faces the death penalty if convicted of killing the 21-year-old woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend. In an earlier statement on Wednesday morning, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 8.55pm on Tuesday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, while the suspect was arrested for murder and conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman know each other. They are believed to be an ex-couple. The man remains in hospital after he fell from the 18th floor of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, where the alleged murder took place.

The stabbing happened at the 12th floor lift lobby of the said block, while the man later fell from the 18th floor, landing on a green dumpster placed in front of the block's centralised refuse chute. Police investigators and crime scene specialists spent nearly six hours at the 12th and 18th floors of the block conducting scene documentation and evidence collection. During that period, access to the floor was restricted.

Officers were also seen knocking on doors to speak to residents. Several persons, believed to be relatives of the victim and the suspect, were seen looking distressed at the void deck. At about 11.45pm, police officers were seen at the adjacent Palm Gardens condominium, where a knife was found on a stretch of walkway near the HDB block. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not yet released any further information.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents expressing their condolences to the victim's family. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation





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HDB Block Choa Chu Kang Murder Death Penalty Ex-Girlfriend Knife Investigation

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