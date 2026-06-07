Man flees after crashing car, arrested after 5-hour standoff with police at Yishun flat for suspected drug offences

A 32-year-old man was arrested for traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences following a five-hour standoff with police at a Yishun HDB flat on Saturday (June 6). The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently arrested after a car he was driving crashed into a parked car and the void deck of Block 150 Yishun Street 11.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences following a five-hour standoff with police at a Yishun HDB flat on Saturday (June 6).

The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently arrested after a car he was driving crashed into a parked car and the void deck of Block 150 Yishun Street 11. Eyewitnesses told police that the man took both number plates on the car before he fled. A stun device and suspected drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Neighbours from the affected block reported that the man caused disturbances by throwing items and shouting in the wee hours of the morning. The police received a call for assistance at Block 150 Yishun Street 11 at about 6pm and established that a car had crashed into the void deck. Officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.

The SCDF deployed two safety life air packs, while rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby as a precautionary measure. At about 11.30pm, police officers managed to gain entry into the unit where they also found suspected drug paraphernalia. The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently arrested for possession of a stun device, traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Man Flees After Crashing Car Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff Police At Yishun Flat Suspected Drug Offences Traffic-Related Offences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Man Sentenced to 32 Weeks in Jail for Orchestrating Over 70 Traffic AccidentsA man in Singapore has been sentenced to 32 weeks in jail and fined $6,000 for orchestrating over 70 traffic accidents between 2019 and 2024 to get private cash settlements from innocent drivers.

Read more »

Thai Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Mother in Drug-Induced Delusion, Exposed by InfluencerA 38-year-old Thai man was arrested after sexually harassing his mother via text while under the influence of methamphetamine. The case came to light when a prominent influencer shared the mother's pleas and disturbing chat screenshots online. Police found evidence of voyeurism at the family home, and the suspect, who has a history of drug use, faces charges carrying up to two years in jail.

Read more »

Car crashes into dry riser at Bedok HDB block, driver hospitalisedA 69-year-old female driver was hospitalised after her car veered onto a walkway at a Bedok HDB block and collided with a dry riser. The incident occurred on June 5 evening along the driveway between blocks 201 and 202 Bedok North Street 1. Minister of State Tan Kiat How expressed relief that no pedestrians or other motorists were injured, noting the accident happened during evening rush hour. Emergency responders attended the scene, and police investigations are ongoing while infrastructure repairs are planned.

Read more »

HDB Resale Prices Edge Up, Suggesting Market Has StabilisedSingapore's HDB resale market has seen modest growth in May, with prices and transaction volumes recovering from a slight pullback in April. However, the broader trend suggests that the resale market has largely stabilised.

Read more »