Singapore charges fifth person in Nvidia chips fraud case

Sean Ler Shi Bingzhe, 34, faces 41 charges for consenting to fraud by false representation involving 917 servers allegedly containing Nvidia chips, bringing the total to five individuals and six companies charged in Singapore.

Sean Ler Shi Bingzhe, 34, was handed 41 charges on Friday, Nov 13, for consenting to the commission of fraud by false representation involving the purchase of servers said to carry Nvidia chips.

He is the fifth person to be charged in the case. Shi was the director of Superphi and chief operating officer of NJ Global Financial when the two companies purportedly acquired a total of 917 servers from Aperia International across 41 transactions. Police said on Friday that Shi had reasonable grounds to believe those servers represented benefits from Aperia International's criminal conduct, namely fraud by false representation.

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If found guilty, Shi could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both, for each charge. Following the latest charges, the total number of individuals charged in court is now five, while six companies, including the two linked to Shi, have also been hauled to court. Earlier, Shi Bingzhe, 34, had been handed 41 charges on Nov 12, including a charge for acquiring the benefits of criminal conduct.

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Charges Against Co-Defendants

The other individuals charged are Aaron Woon Guo Jie, 41, and Alan Wei Zhaolun, 49, Chinese national Li Ming, 51, and Jenny Lim, 51. Wei, Lim and Woon were handed charges for fraud and money laundering, while Li was charged with fraud and fraudulent trading. Four firms allegedly linked to the export of computer servers that might contain Nvidia chips to Malaysia were charged in July for false representation.

The companies are Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech and Aperia Cloud Services (II) - collectively known as the Aperia Group - and Luxuriate Your Life. Wei was then the Aperia Group's chief executive, while Lim was the firm's chief financial officer. Woon was the firm's head of sales. In the wake of the investigation, police issued a prohibition of disposal order against a good class bungalow valued at about $55 million in relation to this case.

They also seized about $1 million in funds from bank accounts linked to the probe. The police said they take a serious view of the offences and will not hesitate to take firm action against businesses and individuals who engage in dishonest and criminal practices that contravene Singapore's laws. An independent investigation began last year following an anonymous tip-off about computer servers that might contain Nvidia chips being exported to Malaysia, and possibly to an unknown final destination.

This alert did not come from any country or sovereign entity, but the claim was serious enough for authorities to launch an independent investigation, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on March 3, 2025. In January last year, China's artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek launched a free AI tool that wiped out around US$1 trillion (S$1.29 trillion) off the value of US tech stocks. That was despite tight restrictions the US had imposed on semiconductor firms in their exports to China.

US Scrutiny of Singapore Chip Exports

US lawmakers then singled out Singapore in a letter in January urging the then National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to subject countries to strict licensing requirements if they were not willing to crack down on shipments to China. The case came to light after a US investigation into whether Chinese start-up DeepSeek had circumvented US restrictions on advanced Nvidia chips by buying them from third parties in other countries, including Singapore.

The scrutiny of Singapore was heightened after Nvidia's latest financial results showed that 22 per cent of its third-quarter billings were to the Republic, making it the biggest buyer of its chips after the US. In Parliament last February, then Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng said products sold by Nvidia to Singapore that were physically delivered here represented less than one per cent of the chipmaker's overall revenue.

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Dr Tan added that the remainder of Nvidia's revenue billed to business entities in Singapore did not involve physical shipments into the country. He said Nvidia's products are mainly deployed here for major enterprises and the Government. Dr Tan added: If a company in Singapore is engaged in deceptive or dishonest practices to evade export controls that it is subject to, we will investigate, and we will take the appropriate action in accordance with Singapore laws.

Investigation Into Huang Le

It is in our national interest to secure access to leading-edge technology and to maintain the integrity of our business environment. In a statement on Thursday night to provide updates on Singapore's investigations, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Chinese businesswoman Huang, also known as Huang Le, was among those investigated. She was being investigated for her suspected involvement in possible offences in Singapore as she was then one of the key controllers of Megaspeed.

Huang was not based in Singapore, and was not investigated for espionage, the ministry stated. The ministry said this was required to tally information and records in other jurisdictions against the companies' accounts. The issue was raised by the police and Attorney-General's Chambers with US authorities in July last year, and again on several occasions with the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company, MHA stated. Without the information, the police and AGC concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish whether Alice Huang had committed any offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations for which Megaspeed was being investigated. Other cases in the past have been dealt with in a similar way, the ministry noted.

Alleged Inaccurate Declarations

It added that Huang had purportedly provided such inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed.