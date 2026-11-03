Muhammad Zulfiqar charged in fatal Tampines crash killing couple; repeat offender drove disqualified

Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz faces nine charges for a fatal crash in Tampines that killed a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife. He was driving a deregistered Audi while disqualified until 2032 and after a history of similar offenses.

Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz faces nine traffic charges following a fatal crash in Tampines that claimed the lives of a young couple. The incident occurred on Tampines Avenue 12 on October 29, involving a blue Audi that ploughed through a road divider.

Zulfiqar Driving While Disqualified And With Cloned Plate

Court papers reveal that Zulfiqar was behind the wheel despite being under a six-year driving disqualification order from March 2026 to March 2032. He was also driving a deregistered vehicle equipped with a cloned number plate at the time of the accident. The accident happened when Zulfiqar allegedly failed to keep proper control of his vehicle during a left bend. The car continued straight, crashing through a center divider and metal railings into the opposing lane of traffic.

Also read Tragic Tampines Crash Kills Motorcyclist and Pregnant Wife

In the opposing lane, the Audi slammed into a motorcycle and another car traveling straight. The motorcyclist and his pregnant wife, who was riding pillion, were flung off the bike. Both passengers in the other car were also hurt in the collision. The motorcyclist and his wife suffered serious injuries and died after being taken to the hospital.

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Family members confirmed to The Straits Times that the couple were expecting a second child. The car driver involved in the crash was also injured but survived. After the crash, Zulfiqar and his 29-year-old female passenger allegedly fled the scene. They were spotted in the vicinity of West Coast Road the following day, on October 31.

Police subsequently handed him nine charges including dangerous driving causing hurt and failing to stop after an accident. Zulfiqar is a repeat offender of driving under disqualification. He had been convicted on two separate prior occasions for the same offense. These previous convictions occurred in November 2021 and again in July 2025.

Judge Finds Defendant Significant Flight Risk

The charge sheets indicate he is accused of driving despite the active disqualification order. The new source confirms he was 30 years old at the time of the incident. The Straits Times reported on these prior convictions and the current charges. During his recent court appearance, the judge found that Zulfiqar posed a significant flight risk.

As a result, he was not offered bail and remains in custody. His next case hearing is scheduled for November 27. The offenses he faces carry severe penalties under Singapore law. Dangerous driving causing death is punishable with a jail term of up to eight years.

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Driving under disqualification carries a fine of up to $10,000 or jail time of up to three years. Repeat offenders like Zulfiqar face a higher fine of up to $20,000 or imprisonment for up to six years. Using a deregistered vehicle can also lead to up to two years in jail and a fine of $20,000. The combination of these charges highlights the severity of the traffic offenses committed by the accused.

The case has drawn attention due to the tragic loss of life and the driver's history of ignoring legal driving bans. The community mourns the loss of the young couple who were expecting another child.