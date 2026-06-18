Man in Hong Kong Allegedly Kills Girlfriend in Fatal Weight-Loss Attempt

A Hong Kong man, Ng Ka-sing, stands trial for the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Yip Tsz-ching, whom he claims he was beating to help her lose weight. The brutal incident, involving prolonged assaults and self-inflicted burns, resulted in her death by suffocation. Ng then transported her body to a police station.

A tragic and bizarre case has come to light in Hong Kong, where a man is on trial for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, purportedly in a misguided attempt to assist her with weight loss.

The defendant, 29-year-old Ng Ka-sing, is accused of beating his 30-year-old partner, Yip Tsz-ching, to death in Hung Shui Kiu in 2022. The proceedings at the High Court have revealed a disturbing narrative of prolonged violence and delusional justifications. According to reports from HK01 and other local media, the prosecution presented a video recording of Ng's police interrogation. In it, he claimed that his actions were intended to help Yip lose weight.

He stated that he was hitting her to prevent her from sleeping, a method he believed would aid her slimming efforts. This alleged regimen was reportedly triggered after his sworn sister told him that Yip suffered from an illness related to her being overweight. Ng claimed that Yip had not slept for more than ten days preceding the fatal incident. The violent episode in question began around 3:00 AM and continued past 5:30 AM.

During this harrowing period, the court heard that Yip Tsz-ching allegedly poured drain cleaner on herself. The defendant's account diverges significantly from the evidence regarding her final hours. He stated that he stopped hitting her at 6:00 AM, claiming she was still conscious.

However, the timeline presented by the prosecution, as reported by the South China Morning Morning Post, indicates that Yip fell into a coma after speaking for the last time around 7:20 AM that day, after which she became unresponsive. Ng alleged that he tried to resuscitate her but failed. While he was wrapping her head with adhesive tape, he purportedly heard her exhale and therefore did not completely seal her head.

In a macabre and brazen move, Ng then placed Yip's body on a cart and transported it to a local police station. His journey was interrupted when a jogger spotted a leg protruding from the cart, which alerted authorities. Upon arriving at the police station, Ng reportedly told officers, This was my girlfriend. I hit her to death with a rod by mistake.

The condition of the body was horrifying. Yip was found tied to a toppled wooden chair with black rubbish bags, and her head was wrapped in cling film and adhesive tape. The post-mortem examination, conducted by pathologist Dr. Foo Ka-chung, determined the cause of death. It was a combination of factors: suffocation resulting from head injuries and extensive burns on her chest, abdomen, and limbs.

The burns were consistent with the reported self-immolation with drain cleaner. During the trial, Ng offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder. This plea was rejected by the prosecutors, indicating their intention to pursue the more serious charge, likely arguing that his actions demonstrated an intent to cause grievous bodily harm or that the prolonged and extreme nature of the assault showed a disregard for her life equivalent to murderous intent.

The case continues to shock the public and raises profound questions about domestic violence, mental state, and the extreme lengths of misguided control





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hong Kong Murder Trial Ng Ka-Sing Yip Tsz-Ching Domestic Violence Weight Loss Homicide Court Case Relationship Killing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Investigates Russian Warship Allegedly Firing Warning Shots in Channel Near Isle of WightThe UK Ministry of Defence is probing reports that a Russian Navy vessel fired warning shots at a British yacht near the Isle of Wight, an incident officials describe as isolated and unrelated to a recent tanker boarding operation targeting Russia's shadow fleet.

Read more »

Two Killed as Taxi Flips Six Times in Hong Kong Highway Collision Caught on DashcamDashcam footage shows a taxi flipping over at least six times after being struck by a van on a wet Hong Kong highway, killing two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. The van driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Read more »

Commentary: Beijing’s crackdown on overseas investing is making Hong Kong more important, not lessHong Kong is being repositioned as a controlled gateway between two worlds, says Enodo Economics’ Diana Choyleva.

Read more »

Hong Kong Issues Highest Black Rain Signal Amid Severe Weather WarningsHong Kong's observatory raised its highest black rain signal on Thursday, prompting school closures and business interruptions as heavy rain exceeding 70mm per hour continues. The warning, the second this year, follows days of soaking rain from an active monsoon and low-pressure trough. Intense gusts up to 80kmh have been recorded, and the alert coincides with the Dragon Boat Festival weekend. Neighboring Shenzhen issued a red rain signal, urging residents to avoid hazardous areas.

Read more »