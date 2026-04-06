Man Jailed and Banned from Driving After Being Caught Nude and Driving with Victim on Car Bonnet

A Singaporean man, Chia Hiok Seah, faced sentencing for appearing nude in public and for a rash act endangering human life after an incident involving his lover's husband. The court imposed a driving ban and a jail term. The incident took place at a Sengkang car park, where Chia was found nude with a married woman. He then drove off with the woman's husband on the bonnet of his car.

Chia Hiok Seah, a 51-year-old Singapore an, has been sentenced to 12 months driving ban and a S$1,000 fine for appearing nude in public, as well as jail time for a rash act endangering human life. The incident involved him driving with his lover's husband on the bonnet of his car. The defence argued that Chia, a person of good character who made a mistake, had lost his job due to extensive media coverage of the case.

The events unfolded at a multi-storey car park in Sengkang in the early hours of June 29, 2024. Chia was found nude in his vehicle with Ms. Wong Shunyi, a married woman. Ms. Wong's husband, Mr. Goh Yong Sern, then appeared at the car park, leading to a confrontation. At trial, Chia testified that he was having intimate moments with Ms. Wong in the car, clarifying that it did not involve anything sexual due to Ms. Wong being menstruating. Chia described the scene as Ms. Wong spotting lights followed by her husband banging on the vehicle and attempting to enter. He described Mr. Goh's face as red and angry. Chia's lawyer, Luke Anton Netto, argued that the act was a mistake, and that his client had not intentionally used the car as a weapon. He highlighted that the victim had multiple opportunities to get off the vehicle and chose not to. Netto also stated that Chia had a successful career that was negatively impacted by the media attention, leading to job loss. The defence emphasized that Chia had already suffered punishment through the loss of his job and the extensive media coverage. The prosecutor countered this narrative, pointing out Chia's lack of remorse and continued portrayal of himself as a victim. The prosecution sought six to eight weeks of jail time, a fine of S$1,000 to S$1,200, and a 12-month driving disqualification. The judge, Ong, considered the victim's multiple injuries, including lacerations and abrasions requiring surgical intervention. Judge Ong dismissed the defence's claim that the victim could have easily gotten off the vehicle. She highlighted the sustained period of time Chia drove with the victim on the bonnet, including turns and going down a ramp, indicating a considered decision to escape the situation, regardless of the danger posed to the victim. Judge Ong emphasized that Chia's actions were a deliberate attempt to escape an embarrassing situation, not a response driven by fear or panic. Chia chose to begin his jail term immediately. For the rash act, he faced a potential sentence of up to a year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. For appearing nude in public, the penalties could be up to three months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both





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