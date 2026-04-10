Man Jailed for 31 Months for Brutal Abuse of Six Cats in Singapore

A Singaporean man, Tan Yi Bin Ryan, received a 31-month prison sentence and a ban on owning animals for abusing six cats. His actions included stabbing, torturing, and throwing a cat from a high-rise building. The case marks the most severe sentencing for animal cruelty in the country.

Singapore : In a disturbing case of animal cruelty , a man, Tan Yi Bin Ryan, has been sentenced to 31 months' jail and a 12-month disqualification from owning any animal upon his release for abusing six cats. The sentencing, which occurred on Friday, is the most severe to date for animal cruelty charges in Singapore . The incidents, which took place in 2024 and 2025, involved a pattern of escalating violence and premeditation.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed the conviction and the gravity of the offenses. The initial acts of abuse began around July and August 2024, when Tan, reportedly dealing with relationship issues, began interacting with community cats. His attempts to engage with the animals were not always successful, leading to anger and a desire to retaliate. This anger escalated into a series of brutal attacks, with Tan researching methods of torture online. He went so far as to search for information on where to stab a cat to inflict maximum pain without causing death, indicating a disturbing level of premeditation. Tan's actions culminated in the torture and killing of one cat, named Field, by throwing it from the 34th floor of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block. This horrific act was captured on CCTV. In other instances, Tan used a foldable knife to stab multiple cats in the Toa Payoh area. He stalked cats, searching them out to inflict pain when they did not respond to his advances, as recorded by court documents. The severity of the attacks increased over time, showcasing a progression of violence. His actions included dragging a cat by its tail and slamming its head against a wall. The court heard how Tan had sought out community cats in multiple locations. He carried out his attacks with calculated precision. Evidence of the attacks was caught on CCTV. The brutality extended to the point of throwing a cat from a high-rise building. His actions highlighted a concerning disregard for animal life and a propensity for escalating violence. After being released on bail, Tan continued his abusive behavior. He was seen on CCTV slamming a cat's head against a wall. Tan’s actions are a stark reminder of the importance of animal welfare and the need for strict enforcement of laws against animal cruelty. The court proceedings revealed a chilling pattern of behavior, which involved calculated cruelty and an escalation of violence towards vulnerable animals. The case has sent a message that animal abuse will not be tolerated and is punishable with severe consequences, including imprisonment and a lifetime ban on owning animals. The case is a reminder of the need for the community to be vigilant and report any instances of animal abuse to the relevant authorities, ensuring that such acts are addressed and the perpetrators are brought to justice. The fact that the attacks continued even after his initial arrest and release on bail underscores the necessity of a system capable of identifying and responding effectively to individuals who pose a threat to animal welfare





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