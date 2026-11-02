Man Gets 5.5 Years for Knife Attack at Kallang Wave Mall

Chua Jing Yuan, 27, was sentenced to 5.5 years in jail for stabbing a woman at Kallang Wave Mall in July 2025 after hearing voices telling him to kill someone and himself.

A 27-year-old Singapore an man was sentenced to 5.5 years in jail on Monday (Nov 2) for stabbing a woman at Kallang Wave Mall in July last year.

Chua Jing Yuan had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted culpable homicide causing hurt to the victim, who was 29 at the time of the offence and is now 31. He was originally charged with attempted murder. Another two charges for possessing weapons were taken into consideration during sentencing. The High Court heard that Chua was suffering from major depressive disorder with psychotic features, which diminished his mental responsibility for his acts.

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Chua's Mental Health Treatment History

He was first seen at Jurong Polyclinic in May 2021 for anxiety and later referred to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder with obsessive compulsive symptoms. After undergoing treatment, Chua was said to have improved but defaulted after an appointment in March 2023. His condition then worsened, and he began hearing a voice telling him to kill someone and to take his own life.

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On July 13, 2025, Chua decided to act on the voice's instructions, which also insisted that he dress in black. He bought black clothing and shoes, a black backpack, black face masks, a box of gloves, a bottle of bleach, a claw hammer and a kitchen knife from Jurong Point. He packed the items into the backpack and changed into his new clothes and shoes.

He placed his old items into a riser compartment at a stairwell near his sister's flat so that his family could find them after he died. Meanwhile, the victim was having drinks with her boyfriend and an acquaintance at a bar in the mall. At about 1.20am, she was outside the restroom when Chua stopped her and told her in Mandarin to wait a moment.

Details of the Stabbing Attack

He took out the knife and targeted her neck and chest, as he believed this was the fastest way to kill her. She suffered a 5cm stab wound to the right side of her chest which cut into muscle, and a 6cm slash to her neck that cut the external jugular vein without injuring any major nerve or vital blood vessel. A medical report stated that the neck injury could have been fatal if there had been massive blood loss.

The woman underwent surgery and was discharged the day after the incident. The court heard that she did not suffer any significant injuries or disabilities. After the attack, Chua fled but tripped and fell after exiting the mall. He was restrained by the victim's boyfriend and acquaintance, who gave chase after spotting him.

They removed the hammer from his backpack and threw it away, while passers-by helped subdue Chua and call the police. He was arrested by about 1.30am. When arrested, Chua repeatedly demanded that police officers shoot him and also threatened to kill himself. He was taken conscious to hospital by attending paramedics.

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Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua sought seven years' jail, arguing that beyond acting on the broad instructions of his auditory hallucinations, Chua had planned and carried out the attack with systematic deliberation. She said the attack was wholly senseless and that any member of the public could have been the accused's target, adding that such attacks can cause significant public disquiet.

Defence counsel Choo Yean Lin asked for a jail term of not more than three years, emphasising that her client was suffering from a severe mental condition that significantly contributed to his offence. She added that he is currently undergoing treatment in prison for his mental conditions and had paid about $2,500 to the victim for her medical expenses.

Expert Opinion on Diminished Responsibility

According to Institute of Mental Health senior consultant physician Dr Kenneth Gerard Koh Wun Wu, Chua's condition significantly contributed to his offending as it severely compromised his judgement. Dr Koh found Chua to be severely depressed, with mood-congruent auditory hallucinations. Dr Koh added that Chua's condition would have qualified him for a defence of diminished responsibility, as his depression was severe and had badly compromised his judgment. The defence of diminished responsibility is a partial defence for murder.

Notwithstanding the clinical findings, Chua, represented by Choo Si Sen and Choo Yean Lin from Tan Lee and Partners, was not found to be of unsound mind at the time of the offence and was fit to plead in court. The offence of attempted culpable homicide causing hurt carries a fine, imprisonment of up to 15 years, caning, or a combination of these punishments. Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) or 9151-1767 (WhatsApp). Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019.

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800. National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) or 6669-1771 (WhatsApp). Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928. Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500 or 6493-6501. The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm).