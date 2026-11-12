Man jailed six years, nine months and 15 weeks for killing elderly woman while driving under influence of etomidate

Lim Jinsheng, 30, was sentenced to six years, nine months and 15 weeks' jail and disqualified from driving for 14 years after killing an 83-year-old woman while under the influence of etomidate in Teck Whye. He was involved in four traffic accidents in five months.

A 30-year-old man who drove under the influence of etomidate and killed an 83-year-old woman in Teck Whye was sentenced to six years, nine months and 15 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Lim's History of Traffic Accidents Before Fatal Crash

Lim Jinsheng was also disqualified from driving for 14 years from the date of his release. Lim was involved in four traffic accidents between July and November 2025, with three occurring before the fatal collision. According to charge sheets seen by AsiaOne, the first accident happened on July 5 when his rented car skidded, mounted a kerb and hit a lamp post and directional sign.

Also read Driver in 4 accidents over 5 months killed pedestrian while on etomidate, gets jail and driving ban

This caused an estimated $1,950 in damage to government property and $4,360 in damage to the vehicle, which he had not paid the rental company for. On July 16, Lim rear-ended another car along the Central Expressway at about 11pm. The victim, a 41-year-old man, suffered a headache and was given three days of medical leave. Lim told police he was tired and lost concentration while driving, and he was not arrested that day.

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Driving Under Influence of Etomidate Detected Previously

In a third accident on Aug 10, Lim was driving while under the influence of etomidate when his car mounted a centre kerb and hit a traffic light pole and traffic signage at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road. Officers found two Kpods in his shorts pocket and another 38 Kpods in his bag. He claimed he had blacked out due to low blood sugar, but paramedics found his blood sugar level was normal.

He was arrested and taken to Singapore General Hospital, where a blood test found 0.09 μg/ml of etomidate in his system. On the day of the fatal accident on Nov 8, a witness noticed Lim driving unsteadily, weaving left and right within his lane and nodding his head while driving along the Bukit Timah and Kranji Expressways. The witness followed Lim's vehicle as they were travelling in the same direction.

When Lim was driving along Teck Whye Lane towards Choa Chu Kang Road at about 2.50pm, his vehicle stopped at a T-junction even though the path ahead was clear. Just then, two elderly women walked to the junction and were about to cross the road. Lim's car suddenly surged towards the pavement where the two women were standing, mounted the kerb and hit them. The car continued accelerating even after hitting the women, according to court documents.

Fatal Collision Resulting in Death of Elderly Woman

Both women fell to the ground and passers-by called the police. The victims were Tan Kim Poh, 83, who later died from head and chest injuries, and her 84-year-old friend, who suffered fractures to her left hip and wrist. A woman told the police she saw Lim in a zombie state after the accident, and he was also holding a vape. A blood test following the fatal accident found 0.03 μg/ml of etomidate in his system.

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Lim was arrested that day. He told investigators he had blacked out after reaching for his water bottle and recalled seeing stars and hearing ringing in his ears before losing consciousness. He said he was woken up by someone telling him he had got into an accident. Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng sought a sentence of between six and seven years, nine to 13 months, and seven to nine weeks' imprisonment for Lim.

Prosecutor Demands Strictest Sentence for Reckless Driving

The prosecutor said Lim committed traffic offences on at least four different occasions over the span of just five months, with only sheer luck ensuring that his first three incidents of careless driving did not cause any serious harm. He added that tragically, on his final occasion of offending, Lim's recklessness took the life of an innocent, and such behaviour must be met with the strongest reprobation from the court.

Lim's lawyer, Ariffin Sha, who was assigned to the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, said the sentence sought by the prosecution was fair. In a statement, Lim said the accident happened because he did things without realising the grave consequences, and that no words will ever describe how sorry and guilty he is, for his actions have caused insurmountable loss and distress to the victim's family.