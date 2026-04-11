Man Jailed for 'Sadistic' Torture and Killing of Cats in Singapore

Ryan Tan Yi Bin, a 27-year-old, was sentenced to over two years in jail for a series of horrific acts of animal abuse, including stabbing, throwing, and slamming cats in Singapore. The court found his actions 'deplorable, sadistic, and serial'.

Ryan Tan Yi Bin, a 27-year-old delivery rider, has been sentenced to two years and seven months in jail for a series of horrific acts of animal abuse . The sentencing, delivered on April 10, reflects the court's condemnation of Tan's sadistic behavior and the barbaric cruelty inflicted upon defenseless cats. The judge emphasized the need for stern punishment for such acts, highlighting the severity of Tan's actions.

The case involved Tan's disturbing pattern of targeting community cats after experiencing relationship problems in August 2024. Seeking companionship, he initially interacted with the cats, but his frustration over their lack of receptiveness escalated into a disturbing desire to inflict pain. This led him to research methods of animal torture online, culminating in a string of brutal attacks. \The details of Tan's crimes are shocking. He purchased a foldable knife and began his campaign of terror in September 2024, stabbing multiple cats in the Toa Payoh area. One cat was stabbed multiple times, with wounds penetrating its abdominal cavity. Another was flung from the 34th floor of a Housing Board block after being subjected to a violent attack. One incident involved a cat being slammed against a wall multiple times. The attacks were often premeditated, with Tan donning a hooded sweatshirt and face mask to avoid detection. He even researched the potential legal consequences of his actions before escalating his violence. Evidence presented in court included video footage of Tan's brutal assaults, including the violent tossing of a cat from a high-rise building and the dragging of another cat by its tail, slamming it against a wall repeatedly. The court heard testimony describing the severe injuries the cats suffered, with one requiring euthanasia due to the extent of its trauma. \During mitigation, Tan's lawyer presented a case centered on the defendant's remorse and lack of prior criminal history. Mr. Jeeva Joethy stated that this was Tan's first offense and expressed his client's intention to seek help upon release. Despite these claims, the court found the severity of Tan's actions to be undeniable. The judge highlighted the 'deplorable, sadistic and serial abuse' as the reason for the heavy sentence. The sentence also includes a 12-month disqualification from owning any animals upon his release. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of animal welfare and the legal consequences of cruelty. The court's decision sends a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated and will be met with significant punishment, highlighting the crucial need for compassion and the severe repercussions of intentional cruelty towards animals. The case underlines the importance of mental health and the potential consequences of unresolved emotional issues. The sentence is a clear indication of how society views and condemns such heinous acts. The severity of the sentence reflects the severity of the crimes and sends a strong message against animal cruelty. The court's decision also underscores the responsibility of individuals to seek help when dealing with emotional distress and urges a more compassionate approach towards all living creatures





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