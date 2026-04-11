Man Jailed for Two Years and Seven Months for 'Sadistic' Cat Abuse

Ryan Tan Yi Bin was sentenced to over two years in prison for a series of horrific acts of animal abuse, including stabbing cats and killing others. The court called his actions deplorable and sadistic.

Ryan Tan Yi Bin, a 27-year-old man, received a sentence of two years and seven months in prison for a series of horrific acts of animal abuse , including the stabbing of four cats and the killing of two others. The sentencing, delivered on April 10, reflects the severity of Tan's actions and the court's condemnation of his cruelty. The incidents occurred between September 2024 and March 2025, revealing a disturbing pattern of sadistic behavior fueled by anger and a warped sense of entitlement.

\Tan's descent into animal abuse began after experiencing relationship problems. Seeking companionship, he turned to community cats, but his attempts at affection were not always reciprocated. This rejection seemingly triggered a violent response, leading him to research ways to harm cats online. The court heard how Tan purchased a foldable knife and embarked on a series of attacks. He stalked and stabbed multiple cats in various locations, inflicting serious injuries. In one instance, a cat was stabbed twice, requiring veterinary intervention. Tan's actions escalated further when he subjected an orange shorthair cat to a brutal assault, captured on video. He was seen throwing the cat against the floor, kicking and stomping on it before ultimately throwing it from the 34th floor of an HDB block, resulting in its death. In another incident, Tan was filmed dragging a cat by its tail and slamming it repeatedly against a wall, leading to its eventual euthanasia. The court found Tan’s actions to be “deplorable, sadistic and serial abuse”, as stated by District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz. The judge emphasized the need for a stern punishment for such cruelty towards defenceless animals, showcasing the court's stance against animal abuse. Tan will also be disqualified from owning any animals for a period of 12 months upon his release. \The case has drawn strong reactions from animal welfare advocates and the public, highlighting the importance of animal protection and the need to address the underlying issues that contribute to such violence. While Tan's lawyer presented mitigating factors, including the offender's remorse and lack of prior criminal history, the court ultimately deemed the severity of the crimes to warrant a substantial prison sentence. The Deputy Public Prosecutor, Lynda Lee, highlighted Tan's premeditation and the escalating nature of his actions, pointing out that he researched online for information on cat abuse and potential punishments. The court’s decision sends a clear message that such barbaric acts of cruelty will not be tolerated. The events began with a single stabbing incident and evolved into a series of increasingly violent acts, showcasing the dangerous escalation of Tan's behavior. The case raises critical questions about mental health, the treatment of animals, and the societal factors that can contribute to such disturbing behavior. The authorities are urged to continue the fight against animal abuse and create more awareness to curb incidents of animal cruelty in the future





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