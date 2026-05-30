Man killed by buffalo during Hari Raya Haji celebrations in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru

A man was killed by a buffalo during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru. The incident occurred when the buffalo suddenly turned aggressive and attacked the victim, causing fatal injuries to his left leg. Another man was also injured in a separate incident, but survived with a fractured rib.

A man was killed by a buffalo in Ulu Tiram , Johor Bahru , during the Hari Raya Haji sacrificial ritual . The incident occurred when the buffalo suddenly turned aggressive and attacked the victim, causing fatal injuries to his left leg.

This is not the only buffalo attack that took place in Ulu Tiram on Hari Raya Haji, as another man was also injured in a separate incident. The second man, who was 45 years old, survived the attack but suffered a fractured rib. The police are investigating the incidents and have stated that the buffalo had been part of the sacrificial ritual before it turned aggressive and attacked the men.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the buffalo and the people involved in the ritual. The police have also warned people to be cautious when approaching the buffalo, especially during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations. The incident is a reminder of the potential dangers that can arise during the sacrificial ritual and the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure safety.

The police are working to identify the cause of the buffalo's aggressive behavior and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The incident has also sparked debate about the use of buffalos in the sacrificial ritual and the need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. The police are urging people to report any incidents involving aggressive buffalos and to take necessary precautions when approaching them.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the potential dangers that can arise during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations and the importance of prioritizing safety above all else. The police are working to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future and are urging people to be vigilant and report any incidents involving aggressive buffalos.

The use of buffalos in the sacrificial ritual has been a topic of debate for many years, and the incident has brought attention to the need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. The police are urging people to be cautious and to take necessary precautions when approaching the buffalo, especially during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations.

The incident has also raised concerns about the welfare of the buffalo and the need for better treatment and care of the animals involved in the ritual. The police are working to address these concerns and to ensure that the buffalo are treated with respect and care.

The incident has sparked a lot of discussion and debate about the use of buffalos in the sacrificial ritual and the need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. The police are urging people to be cautious and to take necessary precautions when approaching the buffalo, especially during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations.

The incident has also raised concerns about the welfare of the buffalo and the need for better treatment and care of the animals involved in the ritual. The police are working to address these concerns and to ensure that the buffalo are treated with respect and care. The incident is a tragic reminder of the potential dangers that can arise during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations and the importance of prioritizing safety above all else.

The police are working to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future and are urging people to be vigilant and report any incidents involving aggressive buffalos. The use of buffalos in the sacrificial ritual has been a topic of debate for many years, and the incident has brought attention to the need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety of both humans and animals.

The police are urging people to be cautious and to take necessary precautions when approaching the buffalo, especially during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations. The incident has also raised concerns about the welfare of the buffalo and the need for better treatment and care of the animals involved in the ritual. The police are working to address these concerns and to ensure that the buffalo are treated with respect and care





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Hari Raya Haji Buffalo Attack Ulu Tiram Johor Bahru Sacrificial Ritual

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