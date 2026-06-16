Man ordered to bear losses in phishing scam after ignoring bank warnings

A man who lost over S$3,800 in a phishing scam while browsing TikTok managed to recover only S$355 and took his bank to court. However, the tribunal found that he had to bear the remaining losses of about S$3,455 as he had ignored multiple warnings and notifications from the bank in a sustained course of omissions that constituted gross negligence on his part.

A man who lost over S$3,800 in a phishing scam while browsing TikTok managed to recover only S$355 and took his bank to court. However, the tribunal found that he had to bear the remaining losses of about S$3,455 as he had ignored multiple warnings and notifications from the bank in a sustained course of omissions that constituted gross negligence on his part.

The tribunal magistrate dismissed the man's claim, saying his loss from the scam warrants sympathy, while emphasising the importance of vigilance. The scam involved scammers deceiving victims into divulging their credit card details, including the primary account numbers, expiry dates and security codes. The scammer then inputs the details into a digital wallet application on their own mobile device, initiating a process known as tokenisation.

The security mechanism replaces the victim's actual card details with a unique device account number that serves as a cryptographic substitute for the original credentials. The tokenisation process typically requires authentication by the cardholder, with one common method via a one-time password sent by SMS to the cardholder. Once tokenisation is complete, the scammer possesses what amounts to a digital key to the victim's credit card, which he can use to conduct fraudulent purchases and payments.

The issuing bank will seek payment from the victim for the fraudulent transactions. If the cardholder disputes the transactions as unauthorised, the credit card scheme typically provides a charge-back mechanism that may reverse the settlement process and result in merchants bearing the risk of loss.

However, merchants can shift this liability by demonstrating that the transactions were secured according to industry standards. If the merchants establish this, the loss falls on the issuing bank or the victim depending on the circumstances. The claimant's credit card was added to the digital wallet of an Apple device without his initiation. Despite receiving notification alerts by SMS that evening and further alerts on Jun 6 and Jun 12, he took no remedial action.

They were executed through Apple Pay and in Japanese yen, processed by merchants within Japan's stored-value electronic money ecosystem to load monetary value to prepaid wallet systems. The claimant did not receive notifications from the bank for these transactions, because they fell below S$200 and his account was configured to send alerts for purchases of S$500 and above.

On Jun 23, 2024, the bank flagged these transactions as suspicious and tried to contact the claimant via telephone to verify them, but was unsuccessful. The bank then took the preemptive measure of blocking the credit card temporarily to prevent further transactions and sent an SMS to the claimant to inform him about the blocking. The claimant later called back and confirmed that he had not authorised the transactions. The card was permanently blocked and the tokenisation undone.

The bank advised him to complete a dispute declaration form, which the man submitted on Jul 22, 2024. The credit card charges were paid via automatic deduction from his bank account balance in August 2024. The 22 transactions with the merchants were secured transactions and there were no charge-back rights against the merchants. The man tried to recover the money on a best-efforts basis, and succeeded for only two transactions amounting to S$355.34.

He felt the remaining loss of S$3,456.38 for 20 transactions should be borne by the bank, but the bank did not accede to his request for a refund. The case was referred to the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre but the adjudication held in July 2025 did not result in the claimant's favour. The magistrate, Mr Tan, said the claim arose from the contractual relationship between the man and his bank for credit card services.

It was undisputed that the 20 transactions were unauthorised and carried out by an unknown scammer via tokenisation. The credit card agreement between the man and his bank states that the cardholder will not be liable for any unauthorised card transactions made after notification to the bank. Liability will be limited to S$100 for any unauthorised transactions made before notification





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Phishing Scam Bank Warnings Gross Negligence Credit Card Services Tokenisation

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