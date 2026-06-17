Man posing as psychic at mother's wake later found to be insurance agent, sparking scam warnings

A Reddit user shares how a self‑styled psychic claimed to contact their late mother during a funeral wake, only to be revealed as an insurance salesman, prompting warnings about grief‑targeted scams.

A Singapore an Reddit user recounted a disturbing incident that took place during the wake of their mother, who had died suddenly a week earlier. A family member introduced the author to a man who claimed to possess a third eye and the ability to communicate with the deceased.

The man, described as a chubby Chinese man in his thirties wearing a black shirt and black shorts, said he was Catholic and that he could deliver messages from the mother. The grieving poster, desperate for closure and answers, agreed to meet him despite doubts. During the encounter the man offered a vague reassurance that the mother told the poster to let go.

When the poster asked for proof by requesting a detail that only the mother would know, such as the telephone number of the childhood home, the man became defensive and dismissed the request, insisting that it was not how his abilities worked. The confrontation grew tense, the man's wife intervened accusing the poster of rudeness, and the man eventually left the gathering.

Later the poster discovered that the stranger was employed as an insurance agent, leading to the suspicion that his true intention was to win the trust of a vulnerable family and possibly market insurance products in the future. The incident sparked a wave of comments from other Reddit users who warned that such psychic scams are a common tactic used against grieving families.

They noted that fraudsters often exploit the emotional state of bereaved relatives, offering false comfort in exchange for money or personal information. In Australia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reported that more than two hundred people lost over five hundred thousand Australian dollars to psychic and clairvoyant scams in 2022, underscoring the international scope of the problem.

Experts and community members urged the public to remain vigilant and to question anyone who claims supernatural powers, especially when the individual invokes religious affiliation as part of their pitch. They emphasized that genuine religious figures would not demand money or claim to channel spirits for personal gain. The consensus was that the man's claim of being Catholic was a red flag, as scammers frequently adopt the guise of clergy to appear trustworthy.

The episode serves as a reminder that grief can make families susceptible to manipulation, and that education about common fraud tactics is essential to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation. The story has resonated widely on social media, highlighting the need for stronger consumer protection measures and public awareness campaigns to combat psychic fraud





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Psychic Scam Grief Exploitation Insurance Fraud Consumer Protection Singapore

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