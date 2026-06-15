Man Questions Dressing Standards After Girlfriend Angry Over Shorts for Anniversary Dinner

A Singaporean man turned to Reddit to seek advice after his girlfriend became upset when he planned to wear shorts to their anniversary dinner. The dispute traces back to an incident over two years ago where he wore long pants to a dentist appointment, sparking his girlfriend's jealousy. The man prefers shorts for comfort but now faces pressure to wear long pants for dates. The post received mixed reactions, with some calling the girlfriend toxic and others suggesting the man's sartorial choices signal a lack of effort for his partner. Commenters warned the relationship could be at risk if the issue isn't resolved.

SINGAPORE: A man is questioning what constitutes acceptable standards for dressing for his partner after his girlfriend reacted angrily when he announced his intention to wear shorts to their anniversary dinner.

He sought advice on the r/asksg subreddit on Saturday, June 6, sharing the incident and its background, and asking fellow Singaporeans for their perspectives. In his post, he explained that he had asked his girlfriend if they should dress nicely for the dinner. She responded with something like 'ish' and said she would wear a skirt and sandals. He replied that he would wear a short-sleeved shirt, shorts, and sandals.

His girlfriend was not pleased and 'spiralled.

' He then detailed why this issue seemed to hit a nerve. According to him, it all began over two years ago when, on two separate occasions, he wore long pants while visiting his female dentist. When his then-fiancée (now wife) discovered he wore long pants to the dentist, she became upset, assuming he was either flirting with or had a crush on the dentist, and also that he wasn't putting effort into dressing up for her.

The man stated that he has always preferred shorts for comfort and only wears long pants for special occasions or when they dine at particularly upscale venues. However, since the dentist incident, he claims his girlfriend gets upset whenever he even suggests wearing shorts on a date. She frames it as a major issue, implying he doesn't love her enough and that she should find someone who makes more effort to dress up for her.

He asked the community, 'AITA (Am I The A***ole? ) I get that Singaporean guys are always said to be terrible dressers, but what's a reasonable standard/expectation here?

' The post generated mixed reactions. Some labeled his girlfriend 'toxic' for placing so much emphasis on his attire, while others understood her frustration. One commenter wrote, 'Bro, you wore long pants to the dentist (more than once) but won't wear pants on dates with her? So she is worth less effort than you going to the dentist?

No matter how comfortable you find shorts, this is what you are signalling to her: that dates with her is worth less effort than going to the dentist. Especially if it's an anniversary dinner.

' Another added, 'As a guy who wears t-shirts and shorts to work, I think you should dress nicely for anniversary dinners. Also, if you put so little effort/emphasis on an outfit but wear long pants to see the dentist, it's kinda suspicious for sure. Just shows that it's not actually you, completely lapsap/don't care.

' A third contributed, 'Imagine the roles were reversed. She's always wearing something frumpy whenever you guys go on a date, but when she's going to her gynaecologist, suddenly she's wearing a dress and putting on makeup. How would you react to that?

' Some commenters warned that the relationship, or future marriage, could collapse if the issue remains unresolved. One advised, 'There is no such standard, and it's impossible to go into specifics, but by the sounds of it, your other half likes to see you in pants, maybe even one particular kind of pants. So if you want her happy, explore the possibility of wearing something similar more often. It's not difficult.

And if it is, then maybe we need to explore if there are any other big issues around.

' Another proposed a rule: 'Always wear shorts around other people. Always wear pants with her. This is the only way.

' The post appeared alongside other Reddit discussions, including one about a fresh graduate who faced backlash for calling a S$4,000 monthly salary offer 'lowball,' another about Singapore's semiconductor race, and a story about a Singaporean couple who swapped corporate jobs for a sheep farm in Johor





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