Iranian national Keivan Motallebi sentenced to 10 years jail and 6 strokes of cane for raping flatmate in her room

Keivan Motallebi, 34, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and six strokes of the cane for raping his 26-year-old flatmate in her room in January 2023. He pleaded guilty to the charge, which Judge Mavis Chionh deemed aggravated because the crime occurred in the victim's home.

Keivan Motallebi, a 34-year-old Iranian national, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and six strokes of the cane on November 4, 2026. This sentencing follows his conviction for raping his 26-year-old female flatmate in her room in January 2023.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of rape committed against the victim, who was residing in Singapore at the time. The High Court heard that the victim moved to Singapore in 2021 for work. She rented a room in a three-bedroom unit. Motallebi moved into the same unit in January 2023.

Also read Iranian National Keivan Motallebi Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape in Singapore

Motallebi Asked Victim To Be In Relationship

He stayed in the master bedroom with the female landlord during this period. Later in January 2023, Motallebi asked the victim to chat with him in the living room. He asked her to be in a relationship with her after she stated she was single. She replied that she needed time to consider his proposal.

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She then returned to her own room. On January 31, 2023, Motallebi approached the victim again after she returned home. He asked her to be in a relationship with him once more. When she went back into her room, she heard a knock on the door.

She saw him standing outside naked. She attempted to close the door to keep him out.

Motallebi Pushed Way Into Room And Committed Rape

However, Motallebi pushed his way into the room. He pinned the victim down on her bed. The victim repeatedly told him she did not want to have sex with him. Despite her refusal, he raped her.

Following the assault, Motallebi apologized to the victim. She made a police report on February 1, 2023. Authorities arrested Motallebi on that same day. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors highlighted aggravating factors.

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They noted the crime was aggravated because the victim was raped in the unit she regarded as her home. Motallebi did not have a lawyer present. He responded by stating that he also lived there. High Court Judge Mavis Chionh addressed this defense.

Judge Said Sexual Assault In Victim Home Is Aggravating

She said it was beside the point that he lived in the same flat. Justice Chionh noted that sexual assault in a victim's home is aggravating. The home is where a person is entitled to feel most secure. Motallebi pleaded for leniency on November 4.

He told the court he was very sorry. He stated he wished he could change the past but could not do that. He had previously lost an appeal, which resulted in a heavier sentence than initially expected.