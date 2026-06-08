Man rescued from sixth floor ledge at HDB block in Tampines

A 26-year-old man was rescued from a sixth floor ledge at a HDB block in Tampines after being apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Firefighters later managed to calm the man down and were able to bring him back to safety. A 26-year-old man was rescued from a sixth floor ledge at a HDB block in Tampines on Sunday (June 7) morning.

A 26-year-old man seen sitting precariously on the corridor ledge at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Tampines on Sunday (June 7) morning was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after he was rescued. A video posted on Sgfollowsall's Telegram channel shows the man sitting on a corridor ledge along the sixth floor of the said block, with his legs dangling off the ledge.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine, a rescue tender vehicle, and one light fire attack vehicle were at the scene. A safety life pack was also seen being deployed along the driveway below where the man was seated. An eyewitness, who submitted the video to the channel, wrote in the captions that responding firefighters managed to calm the man down and were able to bring him back to safety.

Confirming the rescue, SCDF said its personnel deployed a safety life pack, while rescuers from DART were on standby as a precautionary measure. Police told AsiaOne that no one was injured in the incident, adding that the man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act





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HDB Block Tampines Mental Health (Care And Treatment) Act Singapore Civil Defence Force DART

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