Man searching for couple he accidentally photographed proposing at Pinnacle@Duxton skybridge

A man who accidentally photographed a couple proposing at the Pinnacle@Duxton skybridge is now searching for them online. He posted the photos on Reddit and is asking for help to find the pair so that he can send them the high resolution photos.

A man who accidentally photographed a heartwarming moment between a couple is now searching for them. Benoit, who wished to be known as Benoit, took two images of a man who appeared to be proposing to a woman at the Pinnacle@Duxton skybridge on Monday (May 25).

He posted the images on Reddit, congratulating the couple and asking Redditors to help him find them so that he could send them the high resolution photos. Benoit said he saw them standing at the skybridge as he was finishing up his lunch break in office at about 1.30pm. He noticed the moment due to his keen interest in street and urban photography.

Benoit added that he decided to share the photos online because he feels they could become a nice memory for the couple and believes that posting the photos on Reddit is his best chance at getting in contact with the pair. Many netizens who came across this post were greatly invested in how things will develop. Some left comments asking Benoit to post an update when he finds the couple while others offered their congratulations to the newly engaged pair.

Benoit's search for the pair is still ongoing, and he hopes to find them soon. He is keen to send them the high resolution photos, which he believes will be a lovely gesture for the couple. The incident has also sparked a lot of interest in the online community, with many people sharing their own stories of proposals and romantic moments.

The couple's proposal was captured at a unique and scenic location, which adds to the romance and beauty of the moment. Benoit's decision to share the photos online has also raised questions about the ethics of sharing private moments, and whether it is right to post photos of people without their consent.

However, Benoit's intentions are clear, and he hopes that the couple will appreciate the gesture and the chance to relive their special moment. The incident has also highlighted the importance of social media in bringing people together and creating a sense of community. Benoit's post has been widely shared and has sparked a lot of discussion and debate.

The couple's proposal is a reminder that romance and love can be found in unexpected places, and that even the most ordinary moments can be turned into something extraordinary with a little bit of creativity and imagination. Benoit's search for the couple is a heartwarming story that has captured the hearts of many people online.

He is determined to find the pair and send them the photos, and he hopes that they will appreciate the gesture and the chance to relive their special moment. The incident has also raised questions about the role of social media in our lives, and whether it is right to share private moments online.

However, Benoit's intentions are clear, and he hopes that the couple will appreciate the gesture and the chance to relive their special moment





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