Man Sentenced to 6 Months' Jail and 7 Days Imprisonment for Violating Remission Order

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 6 months' jail and an additional 7 days imprisonment for violating his remission order after he was found guilty of criminal intimidation.

Wu Zhijian , a 55-year-old man, was sentenced to 6 months' jail and an additional 7 days imprisonment for violating his remission order after he was found guilty of criminal intimidation.

The incident occurred on May 1 at a convenience store located at 78 Redhill Lane, where Wu had visited to buy bread and a canned drink. He had asked the store manager, 42-year-old Prebu Karuppiah, for a straw, but was denied. Wu left the store in a huff, but returned a few minutes later with two knives and threatened to harm Karuppiah. He also shoved the cash register before leaving the scene.

The police were immediately notified, and Wu was apprehended that same afternoon. CCTV footage from the shop showed a man in a red shirt walking while holding a knife in each hand. Wu was subsequently charged with one count of criminal intimidation, with another charge for theft taken into consideration by the judge during sentencing.

The judge pointed out that Wu has had several brushes with the law, with his earliest offence dating back to 1992 and the most recent in last October. Wu's previous convictions had not deterred him from committing another crime, which resulted in him violating the terms of his remission order.

As a result, Wu received an additional 7 days imprisonment on top of his 6-month jail sentence





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wu Zhijian Criminal Intimidation Remission Order Convenience Store Knife Threat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in prison for rapeMystikal, the 55-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper whose real name is Michael Tyler, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for third-degree rape. He had pleaded guilty to lesser charges after initially facing six counts including first-degree rape, false imprisonment, and strangulation. The victim testified that he choked her, pulled her braids, and forcibly raped her. The sentencing followed a motion by Mystikal to withdraw his plea, arguing he was under emotional distress and pressure when he pleaded guilty. Had he been convicted of the original charges, he would have faced a life sentence. This case marks his second conviction for violent crimes; he previously served 18 months for a rape and kidnapping case dismissed in 2020 and 81 days for misdemeanor domestic battery in 2012.

Read more »

30 months' jail for man who tried to grab auxiliary officer's gun at Changi General HospitalA 42-year-old man who tried to grab an auxiliary officer's gun while warded at Changi General Hospital has been sentenced to 30 months' jail.On Aug 4, 2024, Goh Chuan Chong, then 40, asked for a nail clipper from nurses but was denied his request on multiple occasions, which made him agitated and aggressive, The Straits Times reported.

Read more »

30 months' jail for man who tried to grab auxiliary officer's gun at Changi General HospitalA 42-year-old man who tried to grab an auxiliary officer's gun while warded at Changi General Hospital has been sentenced to 30 months' jail.On Aug 4, 2024, Goh Chuan Chong, then 40, asked for a nail clipper from nurses but was denied his request on multiple occasions, which made him agitated and aggressive, The Straits Times reported.

Read more »

Singapore Cleaner Sentenced to Two Weeks Jail for Theft After Homeowner's Serial Number TrapA Myanmar national working as a freelance cleaner in Singapore was sentenced to two weeks in jail after stealing cash from a client's home. The homeowner caught her by recording the serial numbers of banknotes left in a bag. The cleaner, employed via Helpling platform, was permanently banned. The case highlights trust issues in home services and the importance of accountability.

Read more »