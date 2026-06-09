Man Sentenced to Eight Years and Nine Months for Raping 13-Year-Old Met Online

Kevin Tan Jia Hut, 28, received a prison sentence of eight years and nine months along with six strokes of the cane for raping a 13-year-old girl he met on a video-conferencing platform. Tan pleaded guilty to one charge of rape, with three additional similar charges taken into consideration during sentencing. The case highlights the serious legal consequences of sexual activity with minors, even if consensual, under Singapore law.

Kevin Tan Jia Hut , a 28-year-old man, was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison and six strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl he met online.

The sentencing took place after Tan admitted to one charge of rape, with three other similar charges being taken into consideration by the court. Deputy public prosecutors Nicholas Wuan and Mavis Ng presented the case details, emphasizing that Tan's actions were far from a minor lapse in judgment and warranted a strong deterrent sentence. Tan and the victim first connected in May 2023 through an online video-conferencing platform that randomly pairs users for anonymous one-on-one video or text chats.

Their conversations quickly became sexual, and they eventually moved to Telegram, where they discussed meeting to engage in sexual activity. In June 2023, they met at night on the staircase of an HDB block near the victim's home, where she performed a sexual act on him. The following month, while Tan's mother and sister were overseas, the victim expressed her desire to have sex again via Telegram.

Tan then booked a taxi to bring her to his residence, where the rape occurred. Two days after the incident, the victim's mother filed a police report, stating that her daughter had told her she was raped. During police investigations, the victim disclosed that she had engaged in sexual acts with multiple men. Authorities identified Tan as one of these individuals and arrested him on August 10, 2023.

Prosecutors argued for a harsher sentence of nine to nine and a half years along with six canes, stressing that the crime demanded a clear message of deterrence. Under Singapore law, anyone who has sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 14, regardless of consent, can be convicted of rape and face up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or caning.

The court's decision reflects the severity of such offenses and the legal system's commitment to protecting minors from exploitation





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