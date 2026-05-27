Man Sentenced to Jail for Manipulating Lamborghini Dealer's Share Price

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to four weeks' jail for false trading in shares of Eurosports Global, the sole authorized Lamborghini dealer in Singapore, while his trading representative was fined S$135,000.

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to four weeks' imprisonment for engaging in false trading of shares in Eurosports Global, the sole authorized Lamborghini dealer in Singapore , while his trading representative was fined S$135,000 (US$105,000) for aiding the scheme.

The Singapore police announced the verdict on Wednesday, following a referral by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and a joint investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The case highlights ongoing efforts to maintain market integrity and deter manipulative practices that undermine investor confidence. Wong Chow Lin, also known as Benjamin Wong, pleaded guilty to charges of false trading under the Securities and Futures Act.

Between February 24, 2017, and January 12, 2018, Wong executed trades in Eurosports Global shares aimed at artificially inflating the stock's closing price on 77 trading days. His primary motive was to avoid margin calls and improve his margin valuations, as Eurosports shares constituted the bulk of collateral he had pledged to his brokerage firm to obtain credit for share purchases.

By artificially boosting the closing price, Wong was able to reduce or postpone margin calls on 31 days, lessen the impact of margin calls on another 16 days, and enhance his margin valuations on 30 additional days. The manipulation resulted in Eurosports shares closing between 2% and 22% higher than they would have otherwise.

Wong employed two main tactics: buying shares at or above the best available asking price during the trading day, and 'marking the close,' which involves placing buy orders near the end of trading to artificially push up the closing price. The majority of his orders were placed through Gillian Isabel Siow Siang Sok, a 47-year-old trading representative who worked at CIMB Securities (Singapore) at the time.

Siow pleaded guilty to intentionally aiding Wong in his false trading by monitoring his margin levels and calculating the specific price thresholds at which margin calls might be triggered. She also facilitated the placement of orders that contributed to the inflated closing prices. For her role, Siow was fined S$135,000. The court considered her cooperation and the fact that she did not personally profit from the scheme, though she enabled Wong's activities.

The case is not Wong's first brush with securities regulators. In July 2011, he paid a civil penalty of S$50,000 to MAS for an unrelated contravention of the Securities and Futures Act. This prior penalty underscores a pattern of disregard for market rules. Eurosports Global, according to its website, is the exclusive distributor for Touring Superleggera cars and the sole authorized dealer for Lamborghini sports cars in Singapore.

A bourse filing on the SGX also indicates that the company trades and distributes watches and related accessories. The manipulation of its share price could have misled investors and distorted market perceptions of the company's value. The sentencing serves as a reminder that Singapore authorities take market manipulation seriously. The joint investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department and MAS, initiated after a referral from SGX, demonstrates the collaborative effort among regulators to detect and punish illicit trading activities.

False trading undermines the fairness and efficiency of financial markets, and perpetrators face severe consequences, including imprisonment and substantial fines. The judiciary's stance in this case reinforces the message that such conduct will not be tolerated, and market participants must adhere to the highest standards of integrity





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False Trading Market Manipulation Margin Calls Singapore Securities Regulation

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