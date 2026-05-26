Man sentenced to three years for evading national service for 21 years files appeal

Edmond Yao Zhi Hai, a Singapore-born citizen who avoided full‑time national service and used an Indonesian passport to travel abroad, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $3,000. He has appealed the decision, raising issues of enforcement delay and citizenship status.

A Singaporean man who evaded his national service duties for more than two decades was sentenced to three years in prison and fined three thousand dollars, and he has now lodged an appeal against the judgment.

Edmond Yao Zhi Hai, 47, was found guilty after a series of court proceedings that began with a trial in March for failing to report for enlistment and continued in April with separate convictions for immigration offences. The District Judge, James Elisha Lee, determined that Yao had deliberately avoided both full‑time national service and the post‑Operationally Ready Date (ORD) obligations that normally follow the completion of basic training.

The judge emphasized that Yao was well over the age of 40 when he was finally apprehended in 2021, highlighting the length of his non‑compliance. The court heard that Yao, a Singapore citizen by birth, had repeatedly used an Indonesian passport to travel in and out of the country, despite his mother being Singaporean and his father holding Indonesian nationality.

Between 2008 and 2020, Yao made at least thirteen trips on the Indonesian document, which bore a different name, "Edmond Jauw Ming Siang.

" The defence argued that because he had been able to move freely across the border without apparent enforcement, the authorities must have treated him as an Indonesian citizen. Judge Lee rejected that reasoning, pointing out that a police gazette issued in 1997 listed Yao under his Singapore NRIC number, confirming his status as a Singaporean.

Moreover, the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) had repeatedly informed Yao and his parents of his mandatory service obligations, and his continued silence was deemed a conscious refusal to engage with the system. Documentary evidence revealed a long‑standing pattern of avoidance. Yao attended Catholic High School from 1984 to 1990 before transferring to Raffles Institution and later Raffles Junior College, completing his secondary education in Singapore.

In 1997 he was required to submit a form confirming his willingness to serve; the deadline was 9 February of that year. A letter from his mother indicated a desire to renounce Singapore citizenship in favour of Indonesian nationality and to defer service until he turned 21, at which point he could formally relinquish his Singaporean status.

The CMPB responded that because Yao had already exercised the rights and privileges of Singapore citizenship-most notably by receiving his education locally-he could not be granted a deferment and was required to serve without exception. Further complications arose when Yao pursued higher education abroad between July 1997 and June 2001, and later, in October 2003, wrote to the Singapore Embassy in Indonesia requesting the renunciation of his Singapore citizenship.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) replied that his application could not be processed under the Singapore Constitution. In January 2005 Yao married a Singaporean woman, again using his Indonesian passport to register the marriage, and subsequently applied for permanent residency. That application was rejected on the grounds that he remained a Singapore citizen.

The court concluded that Yao's repeated attempts to obscure his legal status, his use of a foreign passport, and his failure to respond to multiple enlistment notices demonstrated a deliberate evasion of both national service and immigration regulations. Following the sentencing, Yao engaged the law firm Quahe Woo & Palmer, with lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo filing an appeal on his behalf.

The appeal will challenge the adequacy of the custodial term and the fine, arguing that the delay in enforcement was largely attributable to systemic lapses rather than Yao's own conduct. The case raises broader questions about the enforcement of national service obligations, the handling of dual‑nationality claims, and the mechanisms used by authorities to track defaulters over extended periods. The ruling underscores Singapore's uncompromising stance on national service compliance.

By imposing a three‑year prison term and a monetary penalty, the judiciary signaled that prolonged evasion, even when coupled with claims of foreign citizenship, will not be tolerated. The appeal process will now determine whether the sentence stands or is modified, but the precedent set by this case is likely to influence future prosecutions of similar defaulters





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