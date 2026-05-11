Man Sentences to Jail for Sending Offensive Pork Slices to Mosques, Provoking Harassment

Bill Tan Keng Hwee, 62, orchestrated a malicious plan to irritate and incite trouble among religious communities by sending letters containing pork slices to multiple Islamic places of worship. His aim was to instigate harassment against the woman named C1. Sentenced to a year and three months in jail for three counts of engaging in conduct that wounded the religious feelings of Muslims, Tan will serve his sentence in the Youth Reform Institute. The court's decision serves as a deterrent to those who engage in such unconscionable behavior, threatening the social harmony of a multicultural society.

Unhappy with a woman known as C1, Bill Tan Keng Hwee distributed letters containing a piece of pork to multiple mosques, using their places of worship to provoke harassment.

Tan hoped to wound the religious feelings of Muslim recipients, motivated by a desire for C1 to be harassed by members of these places of worship. Sentencing Tan to a year and three months in jail, the court made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated and took aim at deterring others from engaging in anti-social and divisive behavior. C1's details cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Tan's plan involved crafting letters using items from his home, and the affected mosques alerted the police after receiving the letters. C1 reported the harassing call and made a police report on the same day. Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam deemed the matter serious and zero-tolerance for acts targeting a place of worshi





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Anti-Social Behavior Divisive Behavior Targeting Religious Beliefs Intent To Instigate Trouble Harassment Institutionalized Love

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