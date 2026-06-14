Man Stays Close to Ex's Family After Breakup, Sparks Family Drama and Online Debate

A Singaporean man remains close to his ex-girlfriend's family after a breakup, inadvertently revealing her alleged new relationship and causing family tension. His story on Reddit sparks mixed reactions about boundaries and healing.

A 25-year-old Singapore an man has ignited a heated discussion online after revealing that he remains in close contact with his ex-girlfriend's family following their breakup, inadvertently causing family friction.

The man, who shared his story on Reddit, ended a four-year relationship with his girlfriend just two weeks prior. Although the split was amicable, things took an awkward turn when he encountered her family during a cruise holiday. Having developed a strong bond with her mother, 12-year-old sister, and 23-year-old brother over the years, he chose to spend time with them on the trip.

During their conversations, he disclosed his suspicion that his ex had already moved on with a new partner, based on frequent location pings at another man's residence. This revelation shocked the brother, who believed his sister had been celebrating at a friend's home cafe. The younger sister, not yet understanding relationships or cheating, expressed anger at her ex for having a boyfriend who was not the narrator.

Their mother admitted she had long suspected something due to her daughter's constant messaging. The man added that toward the end of the relationship, he discovered his ex had been spending time with a 27-year-old man, often lying about her whereabouts to both him and her family. She was eventually caught by a friend. The family sided with the man and intentionally posted a group photo from the cruise on Instagram so the ex would see them together.

She called him childish and accused him of turning her family against her, but did not deny the new relationship. Unsure if he overstepped, the man asked Reddit if he was wrong for staying close to her family. Responses were divided. Some users saw no issue with maintaining friendships built over years, stating that the ex-girlfriend needs to accept that adults can choose their own friends.

One commenter said, 'You are not wrong for being close to family. She must grow up. You are all adults, especially the parents and brother, so all of you can choose who to be friends with. No sense taking sides.

' Another added, 'You are not the a***ole, but you need to draw better boundaries. Stop interfering with your ex's life already. You guys are no longer together.

' However, others believed he crossed a line by discussing private relationship matters with her family. A commenter wrote, 'Yes, obviously. After a breakup, it is weird to keep in contact with her family. Even if you are close and bump into them, I would just say a cordial hi and bye.

Not sit down and tell them all the drama.

' The same commenter continued, 'It seems like you knew exactly what you were doing, intentionally telling them about the new guy and framing it like cheating. Her family does not need to know the details of her relationships. She is right, you are childish to do so.

' Another user remarked, 'It feels like you low-key have the I cannot live without her vibes. You can still be cordial with her family, but give yourself some distance to heal. Because, bruh, you are not fooling yourself into thinking you are healing. You are not at all.

' In a separate but equally compelling story, a 28-year-old software engineer earning S$3,500 monthly for four years expressed demoralization after being tasked with training newly hired fresh graduates who reportedly earn around S$5,500. The engineer, also posting on Reddit, detailed his responsibilities including maintaining production servers, developing applications, automation, and frontend/backend work using Python, Java, and other technologies. This disparity highlights ongoing concerns about salary compression and employee morale in Singapore's tech sector.

Meanwhile, a recent study revealed that only 2 in 5 Singapore employers offer flexible work arrangements, despite jobseekers prioritizing flexibility and work-life balance more than the global average. Additionally, a female jewelry designer recounted a terrifying incident where a taxi driver started moving while she was still half out of the vehicle, resulting in her right foot being run over





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Breakup Family Drama Reddit Boundaries Singapore

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Domestic Helper Feels Small and Uncomfortable After Being Left Out of Family MealA domestic helper shares her experience of feeling small and uncomfortable after being left out of a family meal at a restaurant. She also mentions another issue of not being included in shared meals.

Read more »

Singapore Court Orders Maid Agency to Compensate Family Over False Mandarin ClaimA Small Claims Tribunal in Singapore has ruled against a maid agency that misrepresented a helper's Mandarin language skills, leading to inadequate care for an elderly stroke patient. The magistrate ordered the agency to pay approximately S$1,558 to the family, highlighting the agency's failure to provide accurate information and its inappropriate conduct during the hearing. The case underscores the importance of truthful representation of foreign domestic workers' abilities, especially in elderly care contexts where communication is vital.

Read more »

Woman Reunited with Birth Family 22 Years After Running AwayLiu Xiuhong, a 31-year-old woman from China, has been reunited with her birth family 22 years after running away from home at the age of nine.

Read more »

A family's journey through Laos, where French and Chinese influences meetA family's exploration of Laos through family travel, local food, and the country's hidden wartime history, highlighting the country's unique blend of French and Chinese influences.

Read more »