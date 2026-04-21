Man to face charges following viral assault at Lucky Plaza in Singapore

A 47-year-old man will be charged for assaulting a woman at Lucky Plaza after breaching a previous conditional warning for similar offenses.

A 47-year-old man in Singapore is set to appear in court this Wednesday, April 22, to face multiple criminal charges following a disturbing assault incident that took place at the Lucky Plaza shopping mall. The event, which was recorded by bystanders and subsequently circulated widely across various social media platforms, sparked significant public outcry.

According to official statements released by the Singapore Police Force on Tuesday, authorities were alerted to the situation on February 8, 2026, after receiving a report concerning a physical altercation occurring within the vicinity of 304 Orchard Road. The viral footage provides a clear look at the confrontation, showing the suspect forcefully kicking a 33-year-old woman, which caused her to collapse to the ground. During the scuffle, the man also lost his footing and fell, but the impact of the initial assault left the victim with multiple bodily injuries and caused significant damage to her personal property. Following a thorough preliminary investigation, law enforcement officials discovered that the two individuals were previously acquainted, and this was not an isolated act of aggression. Investigators confirmed that the same man had been involved in a prior assault against the same victim on March 30, 2025. Records indicate that after a detailed review of the case facts and subsequent consultations with the Attorney-General Chambers, the suspect had been issued a 12-month conditional warning on May 8, 2025, for the offenses of voluntarily causing hurt and mischief. By allegedly engaging in this new act of violence against the same individual, the suspect has effectively breached the terms of his previous warning, prompting the police to escalate the matter significantly. The gravity of the situation has led to the formal filing of four distinct charges against the man, consisting of two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and two counts of mischief for the destruction of property. Legal experts note that the potential consequences for these charges are severe. Under the current Singaporean legal framework, if a person is convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, they may face a prison sentence of up to three years, a financial penalty of up to 5,000 Singapore dollars, or a combination of both punishments. As the judicial process moves forward, the public remains focused on the outcome of this case, which serves as a stark reminder of the legal repercussions surrounding domestic violence and the breach of court-mandated warnings. The police have emphasized that they take all reports of physical abuse seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of individuals within the community. The suspect is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday to answer to the charges brought against him, marking a critical step in the ongoing efforts to hold individuals accountable for repeated patterns of abusive behavior





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