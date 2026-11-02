Man who assaulted stranger wearing cap with Israeli emblem gets 3 weeks jail

Singaporean Muhammad Asyraf Said, 30, was sentenced to three weeks jail after pleading guilty to assaulting Alan Sim, 55, in Sengkang on Oct 27, 2025, following a dispute over Sim's cap bearing an Israeli emblem.

Singaporean Muhammad Asyraf Said, 30, was sentenced to three weeks jail on Nov 2 after pleading guilty to assaulting Alan Sim, 55, in Sengkang on Oct 27, 2025.

The incident occurred in Rivervale Drive. Asyraf had spotted Sim wearing a cap bearing an Israeli emblem in the evening of that day, and got into a verbal dispute with him. Sim had earlier been seen wearing a cap with what was described as an Israeli emblem. In a statement in June 2026, police said that Sim had been given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution after he displayed a foreign national emblem in a public area.

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Asyraf Assaults Sim Over Israeli Cap Emblem

However, the authorities did not give details about the emblem. During the dispute, Asyraf assaulted the older man. Sim suffered injuries and sought medical attention. The police received a call about the incident at around 10.40pm that day.

Asyraf was charged in June 2026. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge. On Nov 2, he was sentenced to three weeks jail. Pleading for leniency on Nov 2, Asyraf told the court that Sim had been verbally and physically aggressive towards him.

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The court heard his mitigation before handing down the sentence. Police had earlier said that Sim received a stern warning over displaying a foreign national emblem in a public area. The warning was issued in lieu of prosecution. The case highlighted the confrontation that arose after Asyraf saw the cap with the Israeli emblem.

Verbal Dispute Escalates Into Physical Assault

The verbal dispute escalated into a physical assault. Sim, 55, was the older man in the encounter. He was wearing the cap when Asyraf approached him. The assault left Sim with injuries that required medical attention.

Asyraf, a Singaporean, was 30 at the time of the offence. He was sentenced on Nov 2 to three weeks jail after his guilty plea. The police statement in June 2026 confirmed the stern warning given to Sim. It also noted that the emblem was a foreign national emblem, though no further details were provided.

Asyraf Sentenced To Three Weeks Jail

The incident took place in the evening of Oct 27, 2025, at Rivervale Drive in Sengkang. A call was made to police at about 10.40pm. Asyraf was subsequently charged in June 2026. He admitted to the assault and was sentenced on Nov 2.

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In court, he sought leniency, stating that Sim had been verbally and physically aggressive towards him. The case has drawn attention due to the presence of the Israeli emblem on Sim's cap. Police had given Sim a stern warning for displaying the foreign national emblem in a public area. The sentencing brings the case to a close after Asyraf pleaded guilty to assaulting Sim. The court imposed a three-week jail term on Nov 2.