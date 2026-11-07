Man, 33, arrested after River Valley assault, police chase and car overturn

A 33-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old man with a sharp object in River Valley Road before fleeing, leading to a police chase in which his SUV collided with another car and overturned. He was arrested at the scene and is expected to be charged in court.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a sharp object along River Valley Road and fleeing the scene, leading to a police chase in which his vehicle collided with another car and overturned.

Police said on Saturday, Nov 7, that they were alerted to the assault at about 8.35pm on Friday, Nov 6. Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had allegedly attacked a 34-year-old man with a sharp object before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. The 34-year-old man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital while conscious. The alleged assailant fled in an SUV, which later collided with another car and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road.

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At about 12.05am on Saturday, police officers patrolling along Tessensohn Road spotted the suspect's vehicle and signalled for him to stop. However, the man did not comply and sped off, the police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, which subsequently collided with another car and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road. The 36-year-old male driver of the other car and his two female passengers, aged 26 and 42, were taken to hospital while conscious.

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Police Pursuit Ends in Crash

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and one to Changi General Hospital. In a video of the accident shared on Facebook, an SUV is seen ignoring a red light signal and driving through a junction while other vehicles have already stopped. Police sirens can be heard blaring in the background.

At least two police cars then pull up behind the flipped SUV, and officers are seen racing towards the SUV on foot. The suspect was arrested at the scene and was taken to hospital while conscious, the police said. He is expected to be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and failing to provide a breath specimen. The man will also be investigated for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Charges and Penalties for Suspect

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or a combination of these punishments. Failure to provide a breath specimen carries a fine of between S$1,000 and S$5,000, or a jail term of up to six months. The police said they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.