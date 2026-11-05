Singapore man Huang Bocan gets life sentence for murder of sister Huang Baoying

Huang Bocan was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder after he and two others tortured and starved his 19-year-old sister Huang Baoying, who died on May 5, 2021.

Huang Bocan, a 34-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Nov 5 for the murder of his younger sister, Huang Baoying. The 19-year-old died on May 5, 2021, after prolonged abuse by Bocan, his girlfriend Chee Mei Wan, and Lim Peng Tiong.

The prosecution described the case as horrifying and senseless torture. Baoying had lost 43 per cent of her body weight by the time she died. An autopsy found she died from excessive blunt force trauma and severe malnourishment with sepsis. She weighed only 27.6kg at death, down from 48.8kg before she moved into Lim's home.

Also read Gyu-Kaku to close last Singapore outlet at CHIJMES on Nov 15 after two decades

The Herbalife club connection

She also had a large, chronic, infected abscess on her right leg and extensive bruising. The trio met in 2018 through Chee's company, Colourful Nutrifit, which she called a club. The club marketed and sold Herbalife products and operated a storefront in Clementi. Bocan, Lim, and Baoying were members and trainee coaches.

Advertisement

Chee began a romantic relationship with Bocan in September 2018 even though she was married. After the club closed its storefront in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group began meeting at the siblings' home. When the siblings argued with their father over expenses for company products, they moved into Lim's home in July 2020. Chee joined them after a dispute with her husband.

WhatsApp monitoring and confinement

In February 2021, the trio created a WhatsApp chat group to monitor and report Baoying's mistakes. From February to May 2021, Chee and Bocan confined Baoying in the toilet for prolonged periods. By March 2021, she was weak but still forced to perform hand raises and squats. She was starved, beaten, chained to a railing beside the toilet bowl, and sometimes forced out of the flat.

In April and May 2021, she was totally deprived of food for days and allowed only water. On the night of May 4, 2021, Chee allegedly punished Baoying for lying about doing her squats. The trio tried to get a reaction by holding her head in a basin of iced water. After midnight, they could not wake her.

Bocan called 995 at about 6.02am and was told to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Paramedics arrived at about 6.12am and found him doing so. Baoying was pronounced dead minutes later. Paramedics reported the case to police after seeing bruises on her body.

Advertisement

Covering up evidence for police

The trio had agreed to lie to authorities to protect Chee. Bocan deleted photos and videos from his phone that showed Baoying's bruises. He had shown these to her to remind her of the consequences of making mistakes. Bocan is the second person convicted in the case.

Lim Peng Tiong was sentenced to 14 years and 11 months jail on May 25 for his role. Chee, Bocan's 47-year-old married girlfriend, has also been charged with murder. Chee owned the Herbalife business and introduced fines to correct club members' habits. This evolved into punishments like squats.

Financial control and starvation

Baoying was punished most because Chee and Bocan thought she lacked discipline and performed poorly in sales. In late December 2020, Bocan and Chee agreed to challenge Baoying by restricting her food. From January 2021, Bocan got her to transfer all her money to his bank account, giving her an allowance of $20 to $30 a week. She was allowed one meal a day to teach her about hunger. The abuse intensified even as she grew visibly weak and injured.