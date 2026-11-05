Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Torture Murder of Sister in Clementi Flat

Huang Bocan, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Nov 5 for murdering his 19-year-old sister Huang Baoying in 2021 after months of starvation, beatings and confinement in a Clementi flat.

Huang Bocan, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Nov 5 for murdering his 19-year-old sister Huang Baoying in 2021. The High Court heard she died from severe malnutrition, sepsis and extensive blunt force trauma after being starved, beaten and confined in a toilet.

Justice Aidan Xu told Huang: You deserve to be put away for a long time. I hope you will remember always what you have done to your sister and reflect on that. He added: Baoying would have looked up to you, she would have sought your protection and nurturing, and she would have cared for you. Yet you joined with others and treated her as less than human, less than a living being.

Also read Singapore man Huang Bocan gets life sentence for murder of sister Huang Baoying

Victim Lost Significant Weight Over Months

The victim died on May 5, 2021, in a flat at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1. She weighed only 27.6kg at autopsy, having lost 43 per cent of her body weight over 11 months from June 2020, when her weight was last recorded as 48.8kg.

Justice Xu said: She died on the cusp of adulthood, at the hands of those she appeared to have looked up to because they, drunk with power and domination, tortured her in cruel and inhuman ways. Prosecutors had described the case as horrifying and senseless torture. Huang Bocan was found guilty of murder with the intention of causing fatal injury. He did not contest the charge, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with possible caning.

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Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh did not object to a life sentence or seek caning. Defence counsel Shashi Nathan agreed, noting the case had been a tragedy for the family. He has killed his own sister, said the lawyer. This is something he has to carry for the rest of his life.

Other Accused Face Separate Sentences

After sentencing, Huang Bocan spoke to his parents and touched their hands through a slot in the glass panel of the dock. His mother had tears in her eyes after the conversation. Huang Bocan is the second person convicted in the case. Lim Peng Tiong, the siblings landlord, was sentenced to 14 years and 11 months jail on May 25 for a reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Huang Bocans married girlfriend, Chee Mei Wan, 47, has also been charged with murder. Her case is still pending. Chee owned a company selling Herbalife products, which she called a club. Members paid to get discounts on products and could also sell goods to their own clients.

The two siblings and Lim were members, and Chee was their coach. She introduced a system of fines to correct bad habits of club members who she felt would negatively affect sales, which in turn would affect her commission. This evolved into a system of physical punishment in which those who made mistakes had to perform exercises such as squats or hand raises. Chee was the only one not punished.

The victim was punished the most because Chee and Huang Bocan thought she lacked discipline and motivation, and performed poorly in product sales. Huang Bocan and the victim left home in July 2020 after falling out with their parents, who refused to continue spending as much as $2,000 a month on the products sold by their children. The siblings went to live with Lim, and Chee joined them a few weeks later after a dispute with her husband.

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Perpetrators Restricted Victim Food And Money

In end-December 2020, Huang Bocan and Chee agreed to challenge the victim by restricting her food consumption. From January 2021, he got her to transfer all her money into his bank account, giving her an allowance of $20 to $30 a week. She was allowed only one meal a day, ostensibly to teach her about hunger and to be grateful for her food.

The teen was deprived of food, forced out of the flat to fend for herself, chained to a railing beside the toilet bowl, and brutally beaten. She was also disallowed from leaving home on multiple occasions, and Huang Bocan once cut her long hair before forcing her out to humiliate her because he knew she loved her long hair. In February 2021, Huang Bocan and Chee began confining her in the toilet for long periods.

Around the same time, the trio started hitting her with a wooden stick. For almost the whole of March, the teen was confined to the toilet. She was later chained up to stop her from leaving to look for food. In April to May 2021, she was totally deprived of food for days and was allowed only to drink water.

Severe Abuse Included Water Torture Methods

In April 2021, the four attended a church service. A church member described the victim as frail and skinny and said she walked with a limp. On the night of May 4, 2021, a weakened Baoying could not perform squats. Chee allegedly wanted to punish her for lying about whether she had done her squats.

When the victim remained quiet during the beating, Chee and Huang Bocan saw this as defiance. The trio then subjected her to water torture by holding her head in a basin of iced water. They sprinkled salt on a wound on her calf, and she was tied up under a tap and drenched with water. After midnight on May 5, the trio tried to wake her, but to no avail.

When they eventually decided to call for an ambulance, they agreed to lie to the authorities and present a false account to protect Chee. Huang Bocan also deleted photographs and videos from his phone that showed the victims bruises. He had shown these to her to remind her of the consequences of making mistakes. He also deleted audio recordings of the victim being scolded.

Paramedics reported the case to the police after they saw bruises on the victims body. A psychiatrist assessed that Huang Bocan did not have mental illness and was not of unsound mind.