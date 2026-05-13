Man with arm in a cast seen lying down in the middle of Grange Road

A video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook shows a man with his left arm in a cast standing in the middle of a lane along Grange Road. After a brief stare-down with an oncoming vehicle, he drops to the ground, lying face up. He continues to maintain eye contact with the car for a few seconds, before getting back to his feet and walking back to the pedestrian path. The driver stops the vehicle once more as the man cuts across the road, obstructing the car before walking off screen. The man's motives were unclear, but many in the comments section joked that he may be a victim of the pressures of the modern day. However, some users also felt this incident bore similarities to a scam where alleged victims would throw themselves at vehicles and feign injury, even when the vehicle is moving at low speeds.

A man with his arm in a cast was inexplicably seen lying down in the middle of Grange Road . A video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook shows the incident.

The man is seen standing in the middle of a lane along Grange Road with his left arm in a cast. After a brief stare-down with the car, he drops to the ground, lying face up. He continues to maintain eye contact with the car for a few seconds, before getting back to his feet and walking back to the pedestrian path.

The driver stops the vehicle once more as the man cuts across the road, obstructing the car before walking off screen. The man's motives were unclear, but many in the comments section joked that he may be a victim of the pressures of the modern day.

However, some users also felt this incident bore similarities to a scam where alleged victims would throw themselves at vehicles and feign injury, even when the vehicle is moving at low speeds





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Grange Road Man With Arm In A Cast Stare-Down Pressures Of The Modern Day Scam

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