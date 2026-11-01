Manama Dialogue warns of maritime chokepoint risks amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Leaders at the Manama Dialogue highlight that security cooperation lags behind global trade. The Strait of Hormuz crisis exposes vulnerabilities in undersea infrastructure and waterway safety.

Manama, Bahrain - Leaders from maritime nations gathered at the Manama Dialogue to address the growing instability in global sea lanes, citing the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as a critical warning. The summit, organized by the International Institute of Strategic Studies, brought together high-ranking officials including Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad from Singapore, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The conference highlighted the urgent need for improved security cooperation to protect international trade routes from becoming hostages to geopolitical conflicts. Participants emphasized that the current crisis demonstrates a dangerous lag between global economic interdependence and maritime security frameworks.

Security Cooperation Lag Behind Trade Interdependence

A prevailing sentiment at the event was that globalization has failed to mitigate the risk of conflict over critical waterways. Singapore's Zaqy Mohamad articulated that the lesson from the Hormuz standoff is not that the world is too interconnected, but that security measures have not kept pace with this interdependence. He warned that accepting higher risks and longer shipping routes as a normal cost of business would make maritime insecurity a permanent feature of international trade. This perspective was shared by a broad consensus of attendees who view the freedom of navigation as an existential economic necessity. The dialogue aimed to shift the narrative from isolated national defense to collective regional responsibility for sea lanes.

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Protecting Invisible Undersea Critical Infrastructure

Zaqy Mohamad outlined three specific areas for enhanced international cooperation to address these vulnerabilities. These areas include the timely sharing of threat data among nations, the readiness to act jointly in response to emerging dangers, and the protection of critical infrastructure that remains hidden beneath the waves. He stressed that modern maritime security must extend beyond protecting visible ships to safeguarding the undersea cables and pipelines that support the connected global economy. As technology advances, defense establishments are urged to collaborate on understanding these emerging risks and developing unified responses. This approach is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the digital and physical infrastructure that underpins modern commerce.

Singapore has already begun implementing such collaborative efforts through various naval partnerships. The nation works closely with neighbors Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand on the Malacca Straits Patrol to secure one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Additionally, Singapore has contributed to Combined Task Force one fifty-one in the Gulf of Aden and Combined Task Force one fifty-three in the Red Sea. These deployments underscore the Republic's dedication to safeguarding maritime security well beyond its immediate regional boundaries. By participating in these multi-state naval initiatives, Singapore aims to demonstrate that proactive engagement is the most effective strategy for ensuring safe passage for global commerce.

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Greek Prime Minister Highlights Black Sea and Non-State Threats

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, serving as the current president of the UN Security Council, opened the dialogue by declaring the topic a matter of utmost urgency. He noted that the erosion of navigation norms is being driven not only by state actors but also by non-state entities utilizing cheap technology to disrupt shipping. Mitsotakis pointed to two problematic theatres of operation that are heavily impacting global stability: the Middle East and the Black Sea. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has severely disrupted grain shipments, leaving vast quantities unsold in Ukrainian warehouses while global markets face shortages. Greece, with its long maritime history, emphasized its significant stake in ensuring the freedom of navigation remains intact.

Asian Diplomat Calls for Credible Leadership on Navigation

The sense of urgency was echoed by senior Asian diplomats who expected Singapore's call for littoral states to take the initiative to resonate across the region. One diplomat noted that the world is actively looking for credible powers to lead collective efforts in ensuring freedom of navigation, particularly in the contexts of the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea. Leaders warned that Iran-linked threats, continued disruptions in the Red Sea and Black Sea, and soaring oil prices are significantly raising the risks of conflict. These factors are destabilizing trade routes and threatening the livelihoods of nations dependent on international commerce. The conference concluded with a renewed focus on the necessity of shared responsibility among maritime nations.

Bahrain, as the host nation, had previously presided over the UN Security Council in April, bringing global attention to the dangers of eroding navigational norms. This effort has been supported by Greece and other maritime powers who recognize the collective interest in keeping critical sea lanes open and secure. The Manama Dialogue served as a platform to reinforce that maritime security is not merely a regional concern but a global imperative. By sharing threat data and coordinating patrols, nations hope to prevent waterways from being held hostage by political standoffs. The ultimate goal is to ensure that economies and livelihoods are not jeopardized by the inability to secure vital maritime passages.