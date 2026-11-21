Enzo Maresca claims Erling Haaland was denied a clear equalizer as Manchester City settle for a 1-1 draw with Fulham, extending their winless streak to four games.

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on a frustrating afternoon where manager Enzo Maresca insisted striker Erling Haaland was wrongly denied a crucial goal. The result extends the club's winless run in the Premier League to four matches and leaves them trailing league leaders Arsenal by six points ahead of their upcoming fixture.

Controversial Goal Disallowed After VAR Review

The pivotal moment occurred when Haaland appeared to equalize the scoreline, only for the goal to be ruled out following a Video Assistant Referee review. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno had gathered the ball on the goal line, but Haaland kicked it free from Leno's grasp. Referee Thomas Bramall determined that Leno had not lost control because the ball remained between his hands, a decision that VAR official Sam Barrott upheld.

Also read Manchester City end losing run but held at home by Fulham

Maresca expressed strong disagreement with the officiating, stating that a review of the footage showed the incident was not a foul. He noted that Haaland was absolutely certain it was a valid goal during the on-field review process. The manager emphasized that while the decision stood, the visual evidence suggested the goalkeeper did not have secure possession when the striker made contact.

Anderson Scores First Top-Flight Goal Since Transfer

Elliot Anderson rescued a point for City by scoring in the second half, marking his first Premier League goal since joining from Nottingham Forest. His strike ended Fulham's lead, which had been established early by Rodrigo Muniz. The goal provided a significant morale boost for Anderson, who had recently received a red card in England's Nations League victory against Spain.

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Maresca highlighted Anderson's performance as a tactical success, noting it was the midfielder's first start in an attacking role under the new system. The manager explained that Anderson played deeper than usual, allowing the team to utilize his energy and technical ability in a new position. This second goal of the season for City proved vital in salvaging a draw after a difficult start to the match.

City Face Growing Pressure After Four-Game Winless Streak

The draw leaves Manchester City winless in their last four league games, a stark contrast to their blistering start to the season that featured seven successive victories. The team was booed off the pitch at full-time, reflecting the disappointment of supporters who expected a win against a lower-ranked opponent. Maresca acknowledged the difficulty of the current run but framed it as a normal part of a long season.

Maresca stressed the need for defensive improvements, specifically citing the requirement to find a method for keeping clean sheets. He admitted that while the results are unsatisfying, the team must navigate through these challenging periods without losing focus. The manager's comments came amid speculation about the team's ability to contend for the title given their recent inconsistency.

Title Race Implications and Financial Appeal Delay

The result has significant implications for the Premier League title race, with Arsenal able to extend their lead over City to eight points if they win their upcoming match against Newcastle on November 21. Meanwhile, Manchester City continues to await the outcome of their appeal regarding breaches of financial rules, which has added an external layer of uncertainty to their campaign. The club remains focused on rectifying their on-field performance to close the gap in the standings.