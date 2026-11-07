Manchester City Takes WSL Lead After Chelsea Draw

Chelsea drops top spot in the Women's Super League to Manchester City after a draw with Everton, while City wins 5-0 against West Ham.

Manchester City seized control of the Women's Super League title race on Saturday, November 7, by capitalizing on a costly error from Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze. The shift in standings occurred as Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw at home against Everton, allowing City to leapfrog their London rivals at the top of the table.

Chelsea Errors Cost League Lead

The match at Chelsea's home ground saw the home side take an early advantage in the 28th minute when Sandy Baltimore scored from close range. The goal was set up by a deflection that fell kindly for Chelsea, as Lucy Bronze headed the ball back across her own goal to assist Baltimore. This sequence gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead and put the pressure on the visiting Everton side.

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However, the momentum shifted dramatically just five minutes later. Lucy Bronze, attempting a clearance to secure her team's lead, inadvertently rolled the ball into her own net. The mistake leveled the score at 1-1, marking a pivotal moment in the contest that ultimately cost Chelsea their position at the summit of the league.

City Dominates West Ham United

While Chelsea struggled to convert their advantage into a win, Manchester City delivered a masterclass against West Ham United. The Citizens secured a commanding 5-0 victory, significantly widening their gap over the runners-up. The result demonstrated City's offensive depth and consistency as they look to maintain their pursuit of the league championship.

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Jamaican striker Bunny Shaw continued her exceptional scoring form by netting a hat-trick for Manchester City. Her three goals provided the foundation for the decisive win, showcasing her individual brilliance and ability to dismantle defensive lines. Shaw's performance highlighted why City remains the team to beat in the current campaign.

Impact on WSL Standings and League Race

The combined results of Saturday's fixtures have altered the hierarchy of the Women's Super League. Manchester City now tops the standings with 25 points after nine games. Chelsea follows closely behind on 23 points, having dropped points for the first time since the opening day of the season. This two-point difference underscores the intensity of the title race as the season progresses.

Further down the table, London City Lionesses hold third place with 16 points. They are set to host Birmingham City on Sunday, November 8, in a match that could further shake up the mid-table positions. The upcoming fixture provides an opportunity for Lionesses to close the gap on the top two contenders.

Looking Ahead to the Rest of the Season

As the league enters the middle stages of the season, the psychological impact of these results will be significant. Chelsea must regroup quickly to prevent City from extending their lead further. Meanwhile, Manchester City aims to build on their momentum and maintain their position at the top.

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The contrast in fortunes between the two title favorites highlights the margin for error in high-stakes football. Lucy Bronze's own goal remains a critical talking point, while Bunny Shaw's hat-trick reinforces Manchester City's status as serious contenders for the league title.