Antoine Semenyo scored a spectacular back-heeled goal in the 2023 FA Cup final, winning the title for Manchester City after back-to-back losses in the final in the previous two years. This was the Ghana international's moment of magic that brought to life a final that had produced little in the way of chances or excitement.

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2023 FA Cup final, thanks to a back-heeled goal by Antoine Semenyo in the second half. Despite two consecutive losses in the final in the previous two years, City registered a triumph after 155 years.

Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in January, scored a remarkable goal and helped his team to two trophies. This was the fourth year in a row City reached the final. The victory secured the team's place in the Premier League title race with two rounds to go, while Chelsea ended the season trophyless after a tumultuous campaign





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Premier League English League Cup Man City Chelsea FA Cup Final Antoine Semenyo Supporters American Owners Bernardo Silva Wembley Last Trophy Arsene Wenger English Football Coach Mcfarlane Peter Butler Richard Scudamore FA Cup History Bernard Sanders

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