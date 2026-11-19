Manchester United reports a $775 million debt and quarterly net loss as Mauricio Pochettino replaces Michael Carrick in a bid to avoid relegation.

Manchester United reported a significant financial setback on November 19, disclosing a larger quarterly net loss and a sharp rise in debt as the Premier League club struggles with a dismal start to the 2026 season. The financial results highlight the severe consequences of the team's on-field collapse, which has plunged the historic outfit into a precarious relegation battle. The club currently sits in 18th place in the league standings, a position that threatens to strip tens of millions of pounds from their revenue and sponsorship income.

Executive Leadership Change Pochettino Replaces Carrick

In a direct response to the team's poor performance, Manchester United appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager on November 13, following the sacking of Michael Carrick. Carrick was dismissed after securing only one win in 10 league games this season, a statistic that underscored the urgency for a change in leadership. CEO Omar Berrada expressed pleasure at welcoming Pochettino and his staff, emphasizing that the club's priority is to support the new coaching team as they seek to continuously improve on-pitch performances.

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Jim Ratcliffe's Third Managerial Hire at Old Trafford

Pochettino becomes the third manager appointed under Jim Ratcliffe, who serves as the head of football operations and took a minority stake in the club in 2024 with the aim of reviving its fortunes. The rapid turnover of coaches, which included Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick, represents a revolving door of hires that has yet to halt the club's underperformance. The appointment of Pochettino follows a period of financial strain, with the club posting their seventh straight annual loss in September as costs related to player acquisitions and the previous dismissal of Amorim pushed the organization deeper into the red.

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Debt Reaches 775 Million Dollars in Latest Financial Report

The financial disclosure reveals that Manchester United's debt rose to $775 million as of September, an increase of $125 million from the same period a year ago. This increase is attributed to a credit refinancing that took place in June, further complicating the club's fiscal landscape. Despite the rising debt, the club reported that its revenue increased by 4% to £146 million, which equates to approximately $191.8 million, during the three months ended in September. However, the net loss widened to £18.1 million, a significant jump from the £6.6 million loss recorded in the same period the previous year.

Acid Test Against Liverpool Looms for New Manager

The immediate challenge for Mauricio Pochettino is an upcoming match against rivals Liverpool on Sunday, which serves as a critical test of his ability to turn the team's fortunes around. This fixture comes at a time when the financial stakes are particularly high, as the threat of relegation looms large over the club. The outcome of this game, and the subsequent performance of the team, will be closely watched by investors and fans alike, who are hoping that the new management structure under Jim Ratcliffe can finally arrest the decline that has defined the past few months for the Manchester United squad.