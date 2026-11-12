Manchester United sack manager Michael Carrick after winless run leaves club in relegation zone

Manchester United dismissed manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after a winless Premier League run left the club 18th in the table. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to replace him.

Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick, the club said on Thursday. The decision followed a prolonged winless Premier League run that culminated in a 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving the team mired in the relegation zone.

Pochettino Expected To Replace Carrick

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to replace Carrick, according to widespread reports. The US men's national team coach has agreed to take over the newly-vacant post, British media reported. United have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Carrick this season. That total includes just one league victory, leaving them 18th in the table on eight points after 10 games, one point from the bottom.

Also read Manchester United Sack Manager Michael Carrick After Worst-Ever Start

After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions, United said in a statement on their website. Carrick came under mounting pressure after a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth. The former United midfielder carried the air of someone awaiting the inevitable after the defeat, when fans chanted his name but booed the players off the pitch.

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He had dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench against Bournemouth. Carrick did not bring him on even when United were desperate for inspiration in midfield, but the struggling club gave Carrick another chance to revive their season. Although he restored the playmaker to the starting lineup against Chelsea following clear-the-air talks and spoke of the team's determination to put things right, little changed. United were comprehensively outplayed in a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Defensive Frailties Exposed In Villa Draw

A 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the Champions League briefly eased the pressure on Carrick. But United's familiar defensive frailties were exposed again in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, despite two injury-time goals salvaging a point. The former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Pochettino is one of the Premier League's most highly regarded former coaches. He now looks set to take charge at Old Trafford.

United's position in the relegation zone after 10 league games marks a stark fall for the club. The one-point gap from the bottom of the table underlines the scale of the challenge facing the incoming manager. The club said the change was necessary to achieve its ambitions. Carrick, a former United midfielder, had been given time to turn results around but the winless league sequence continued.

Carrick Tenure Ends After Villa Collapse

The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa proved the final match of his tenure. Two injury-time goals rescued a point but could not mask another defensive collapse. Pochettino's reported agreement to take over comes as United seek a rapid revival. The club sits 18th on eight points, one point above the bottom after 10 league games.

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Carrick's overall record this season stands at three wins from 15 matches in all competitions. Only one of those victories came in the Premier League. The dismissal was announced on Thursday. United released a short statement on their website confirming the decision.

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