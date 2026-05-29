Mandai Wildlife Reserve Celebrates Grand Opening of Rainforest Wild Adventure East

Mandai Wildlife Reserve has celebrated the grand opening of Rainforest Wild Adventure East, marking the final milestone in its decade-long transformation into a wildlife and nature destination.

With the completion of Rainforest Wild Adventure East , the Mandai Wildlife Reserve is celebrating its grand opening on Friday (May 29). This is the final milestone in the decade-long transformation of the 126-hectare precinct into Singapore 's wildlife and nature destination , Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve, now complete, encompasses five wildlife parks (Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild Adventure), two nature-themed attractions. The reserve reflects years of work by many partners, teams and supporters who helped shape this destination into what it is today, said Bennett Neo, group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group. The completion of Mandai Wildlife Reserve





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Mandai Wildlife Reserve Rainforest Wild Adventure East Wildlife And Nature Destination Singapore

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